Birch Aquarium Rings in New Year with First Little Blue Penguin Birth

On the first day of the year 2024, Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, California, witnessed an extraordinary event - the birth of a baby Little Blue Penguin. This marked the first time the aquarium, which has been home to several Little Blue Penguins since 2022, saw the birth of a chick of this kind.

A Milestone for Conservation

The birth of this Little Blue Penguin is significant, not just for the aquarium, but for the entire West Coast. The chick is a testament to the aquarium's successful breeding and conservation efforts which aim to inspire the public to protect our ocean planet. The hope is that this little bird's story will resonate with people and compel them to take action for the betterment of our environment.

Behind the Scenes

The chick, born to parents Pink/Black and Cornelius, is under the meticulous care of the penguin team at the aquarium. It's being hand-raised by these dedicated aquarists and fed a special nutritional formula to ensure its growth. In less than a month, the chick's weight has skyrocketed from 29 grams to over 800 grams, a testament to the diligent care it's receiving.

Looking Forward

While the chick is currently not on public display, the aquarium is regularly posting updates of its growth and development on its social media platforms. The public, who are eagerly awaiting to see the newest member, will have the chance to see the penguin once it grows waterproof feathers and is ready to move to its habitat. As the aquarium continues its conservation efforts, it looks forward to welcoming more chicks in the future.