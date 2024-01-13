Bipartisan Tech Policy Priorities Discussed at CES

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a dedicated panel led by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen initiated a bipartisan discussion on emerging tech policy priorities. The conversation brought together senators from both sides of the political spectrum, emphasizing the intersection of technology, innovation, and policy.

Aim to Bridge the Tech Divide

The dialogue revolved around the persistence of a technological divide between urban and rural areas. Acknowledging the gap, the panelists fervently advocated for expanding access to high-speed internet. They emphasized the critical role of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a national initiative that aims to reduce the financial burden of reliable internet services on individuals.

Importance of Data Privacy and AI Regulation

The discourse broadened to encompass issues of data privacy and the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). The senators underscored the importance of stringent privacy measures to protect users’ data from misuse. They also shed light on the complexities of AI, and the potential role of legislation in managing these intricacies.

Contrasting Views on Tech Developments

While there was a consensus regarding the potential of AI, the need for renewed FCC spectrum auction authority, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities, the panelists diverged in their perspectives on certain developments. These included the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) newly released Spectrum Strategy and the Commission’s ongoing Title II net neutrality proceeding.

In conclusion, Senator Rosen, proud of Nevada’s annual hosting of CES, accentuated the significance of bipartisan collaboration in tackling technology policy challenges, and lauded the state’s contribution to showcasing global technological advancements.