en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Policy

Bipartisan Tech Policy Priorities Discussed at CES

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Bipartisan Tech Policy Priorities Discussed at CES

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a dedicated panel led by U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen initiated a bipartisan discussion on emerging tech policy priorities. The conversation brought together senators from both sides of the political spectrum, emphasizing the intersection of technology, innovation, and policy.

Aim to Bridge the Tech Divide

The dialogue revolved around the persistence of a technological divide between urban and rural areas. Acknowledging the gap, the panelists fervently advocated for expanding access to high-speed internet. They emphasized the critical role of the Affordable Connectivity Program, a national initiative that aims to reduce the financial burden of reliable internet services on individuals.

Importance of Data Privacy and AI Regulation

The discourse broadened to encompass issues of data privacy and the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). The senators underscored the importance of stringent privacy measures to protect users’ data from misuse. They also shed light on the complexities of AI, and the potential role of legislation in managing these intricacies.

Contrasting Views on Tech Developments

While there was a consensus regarding the potential of AI, the need for renewed FCC spectrum auction authority, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities, the panelists diverged in their perspectives on certain developments. These included the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) newly released Spectrum Strategy and the Commission’s ongoing Title II net neutrality proceeding.

In conclusion, Senator Rosen, proud of Nevada’s annual hosting of CES, accentuated the significance of bipartisan collaboration in tackling technology policy challenges, and lauded the state’s contribution to showcasing global technological advancements.

0
Policy United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Policy

See more
3 hours ago
Palestinian Scot Decries UK Resettlement Policies, Cites Family Separation Frustration
In the heart of Scotland, a Palestinian woman, El Nakla, grapples with deep-seated frustration and a palpable sense of inequality instigated by her country’s resettlement policies. She feels alienated, like a ‘second-class citizen’ in her own home, unable to extend an invitation to her brother currently confined to the war-torn territories of Gaza. Watching Ukrainian
Palestinian Scot Decries UK Resettlement Policies, Cites Family Separation Frustration
U.S. Travel Competitiveness Declines: New Commission Aims to Reverse the Tide
15 hours ago
U.S. Travel Competitiveness Declines: New Commission Aims to Reverse the Tide
Potential JSO Headquarters Relocation: A Catalyst for Jacksonville's Urban Transformation
19 hours ago
Potential JSO Headquarters Relocation: A Catalyst for Jacksonville's Urban Transformation
German Immigration Views Influenced by Stricter Policies and Rights
4 hours ago
German Immigration Views Influenced by Stricter Policies and Rights
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
9 hours ago
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
A Year After PENNCREST's Library Policy Change: Controversy and Consequences
12 hours ago
A Year After PENNCREST's Library Policy Change: Controversy and Consequences
Latest Headlines
World News
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
4 mins
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
4 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
4 mins
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
4 mins
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
4 mins
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
4 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
5 mins
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
6 mins
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
7 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app