Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge Biden to Increase Tariffs on Chinese Drones for National Security

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has officially called on the Biden administration to implement stricter measures against Chinese drones by raising tariffs and providing new incentives for domestic drone production. This move, led by Representative Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House China committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel's top Democrat, along with 11 other lawmakers, signals a growing concern over the national and economic security threats posed by these foreign-manufactured drones. The lawmakers' request centers on combating the dominance of Chinese drone companies, such as DJI and Autel, in the US market.

Escalating Concerns and Proposed Measures

The group's letter to the US Trade Representative, Commerce, and Homeland Security departments highlighted the insufficiency of the current 25 percent additional tariff on Chinese drones. They argue this rate fails to curb the import surge or address the mass proliferation of technology that could endanger US security. The letter also points to a significant increase in drone exports from Malaysia to the US, suspecting it to be a strategy by the People's Republic of China to circumvent US laws through transshipment. This accusation underscores the complexity of global trade dynamics and the challenges in enforcing national security measures.

National Security at Stake

Apart from economic concerns, the bipartisan request raises alarm over potential national security implications. The fear is that Chinese drones could facilitate unauthorized data collection, risking sensitive US information landing in the hands of China's military and intelligence services. This concern is not new; Congress had previously banned the Pentagon from purchasing or utilizing drones and components manufactured in China in 2019, citing similar security risks. The lawmakers' recent actions, including calls for an investigation and potential sanctions against Autel Robotics, further emphasize the urgency and gravity of these security concerns.

Looking Ahead: Implications for US Drone Industry

This concerted push from lawmakers across the aisle reflects a broader strategy to counter China's technological advancement and influence. By advocating for increased tariffs on Chinese drones and encouraging the growth of the US drone industry, these legislators aim to safeguard national security while fostering American innovation and economic competitiveness. The outcome of this appeal might not only redefine the US's stance on technology trade with China but could also catalyze a significant shift in the global drone market dynamics, challenging the current dominance of Chinese manufacturers.