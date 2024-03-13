House Lawmakers Pass Bipartisan Bill Aiming to Ban TikTok Over Security

In a landmark decision, House lawmakers have delivered a significant bipartisan rebuke to TikTok, passing a bill that could see the platform banned in the US unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, divests its interest. This morning's vote saw an overwhelming majority of 352 to 65 in favor, spotlighting the app's national security concerns as a pivotal issue crossing party lines.

The legislation, co-authored by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), united a broad spectrum of lawmakers, from Speaker Mike Johnson to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Despite this broad support, the bill's opponents spanned the ideological spectrum, linking progressives and conservatives in rare agreement. Critics included notable figures such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), highlighting the contentious nature of the debate surrounding the app's future in the US.

Senate Hurdles and Presidential Approval Await

As the bill moves to the Senate, its future remains uncertain, with some lawmakers expressing reservations. Despite this, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has yet to commit to a floor vote. However, President Joe Biden has signaled readiness to sign the bill into law, should it pass the Senate. This comes after Senate Intelligence Committee leaders, Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), endorsed the bill, underscoring the bipartisan acknowledgment of the national security threat posed by TikTok.

Oracle, TikTok's most significant US corporate ally, has remained notably absent from the legislative battle. This silence comes as the tech giant, which hosts TikTok's US data, potentially faces significant losses should the bill become law. With national security concerns at the forefront, the debate over TikTok's future in the US highlights broader issues regarding data privacy, foreign ownership of American tech platforms, and the geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

As the bill's implications unfold, the potential divestiture or ban of TikTok opens a new chapter in the ongoing debate over technology, privacy, and national security. The bipartisan nature of the vote illustrates the increasing concern over foreign influence in the tech industry, setting a precedent for how similar issues might be addressed in the future.