Bipartisan Governors Advocate for Civil Political Discourse on 'Think'

Amid the crescendo of polarized political discourse, a beacon of hope emerged from the George W. Bush Presidential Center. 'The Art of Disagreeing Better,' a special event featuring Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, offered insights into the possibility of civil and constructive political conversations.

Breaking the Barrier of Political Disagreement

Hosted by Krys Boyd on her daily interview and call-in program, Think, the discussion was grounded in the widespread sentiment among Americans that political conversations with those they disagree with often lead to stress and frustration. A revelation borne out by a recent Pew Research Center poll, where an overwhelming six in 10 Americans expressed this sentiment.

Disagreement Without Disrespect

Gov. Spencer Cox and Gov. Laura Kelly joined Boyd to address this critical issue, emphasizing that disagreement does not necessitate disrespectful rhetoric or insults. The pair, despite their diverging political affiliations, embodied the essence of productive political dialogue.

Strategies for 'Disagreeing Better'

As part of their conversation, the Governors explored strategies for improving the quality of political dialogue. They advocated for a culture of conversation where disagreements can coexist with respect, demonstrating that it is indeed possible to 'disagree better.' Their bipartisan participation underscored the potential for civility and constructive engagement across political divides.