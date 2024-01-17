Bipartisan Effort Advocates for Dearfield Settlement's Inclusion in National Park System

A bipartisan effort led by U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, with support from Senator Michael Bennet and Representatives Ken Buck, Joe Neguse, and Jason Crow, has pushed the Dearfield Settlement closer to inclusion in the National Park System. This historic settlement, once the largest African American homestead in Colorado, stands as a testament to an early 20th-century drive towards Black land ownership and economic independence, with ties to the renowned scholar and activist Booker T. Washington.

Dearfield Study Act Fuels NPS Evaluation

The National Park Service (NPS) is currently evaluating the site, thanks to the Dearfield Study Act, a piece of legislation championed by Hickenlooper and included in the Fiscal Year 2023 federal funding bill. This Act mandates the Department of the Interior to assess Dearfield's suitability for national park status. The settlement, at its peak, was home to around 300 residents and spanned over 15,000 acres. It housed several community institutions, such as churches, restaurants, businesses, and a hotel.

Criteria for National Park Consideration

The NPS will consider the site based on criteria of national significance, suitability, feasibility, and the need for NPS management. The public has been invited to contribute their thoughts and comments until February 23rd, with information sessions being held both virtually and physically.

Dearfield's Enduring Legacy

The remaining structures of Dearfield, which include a gas station, diner, and the home of founder Oliver Toussaint Jackson (a building that has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1995), serve as enduring reminders of the settlement's once-thriving status. However, the settlement faced a decline due to the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. In a letter to the NPS, the bipartisan group emphasized the historical importance of Dearfield and encouraged robust public input to support its recognition and preservation for future generations.