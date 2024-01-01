Biopharmaceutical Firm Cellectar Downgraded; Sherritt International Holds Steady

StockNews.com has downgraded Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, from a ‘sell’ rating in a research report issued to investors on Thursday morning. The stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday, with a market capitalization of $34.04 million. The company’s P/E ratio stands at -0.85, with a beta of 1.10.

Stock Performance and Investor Activity

The company’s shares have oscillated within a 52-week range between $1.30 and $3.15. At present, they boast a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20. Cellectar Biosciences’ quarterly EPS was reported at ($0.82), missing the consensus estimate by $0.38. Analysts are forecasting an EPS of -2.83 for the current fiscal year. In response to the company’s performance, several hedge funds and institutional investors have adjusted their holdings in CLRB, with some increasing their stakes and others initiating new positions.

Product Development Updates

The company’s primary product in development, CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), is presently undergoing various clinical studies for different types of cancer. These product development updates, combined with the company’s stock performance and investment activity, are drawing keen interest from investors and analysts alike.

On the other hand, Sherritt International has received a consensus ‘Hold’ rating with an average rating score of 2.00. This rating is based on two ‘hold’ ratings and zero ‘sell’ ratings. The company’s current price is C$0.30, but analysts forecast an upside of 92.1%, predicting a future price target of C$0.57. Sherritt International recently reported earnings per share of 0.05, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates. The company pays an annual dividend of C$0.04 per share, offering a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sherritt International is primarily engaged in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources in Canada and Cuba.

