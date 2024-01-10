en English
Business

BioConnect Acquires Silent Partner Technologies: A Leap Towards ‘Securing Things’

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
BioConnect Acquires Silent Partner Technologies: A Leap Towards ‘Securing Things’

On January 10, 2024, BioConnect, a technology firm based in Toronto, made a strategic move by acquiring the Tampa, Florida-based Silent Partner Technologies, Inc. (SPT). SPT is a leading provider of RFID Inventory and Asset management software. This acquisition is set to augment BioConnect’s Trusted Security Platform by integrating advanced cloud-based solutions for smart safes, lockers, cabinets, rooms, and vehicles.

Securing Things: The New Frontier

This integration of smart spaces is designed to ensure a secure ‘chain of custody’ and protection of critical assets. This addresses pertinent issues such as drug diversion and the opioid crisis. Rob Douglas, BioConnect’s Founder and CEO, highlighted the importance of security and accountability for assets. He asserted that the acquisition positions the company as a leader in the domain of ‘Securing Things’.

Exponential Growth and American Manufacturing

BioConnect has observed significant growth in the Fire and EMS market with an annual increase of 100% since its acquisition of MedixSafe in 2021. The company is dedicated to maintaining an American manufacturing presence and in line with this, has appointed Ryan Mueller, a 13-year BioConnect veteran, as the new General Manager of the business unit.

Strengthening Position Through Innovation and Partnerships

BioConnect has been recognized for its innovation in the security industry and has a strong customer base in the U.S. This is bolstered by over 60 strategic partnerships. The acquisition of SPT is expected to benefit existing customers of both companies and strengthen BioConnect’s position in offering secure and trusted solutions for various industries.

Business Security United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

