Binghamton's American Civic Association Named Business of the Week for Refugee Support

Founded in 1939, the American Civic Association (ACA) in Binghamton, New York, has long been a beacon of hope and support for refugees, immigrants, and other newcomers to the area. Recently honored as the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week, the ACA's commitment to fostering a welcoming community and aiding in the resettlement and integration of new Americans into society has never been more evident. Executive Director and CEO Hussein Adams emphasizes the organization's role in building a pathway toward self-sufficiency for these individuals, stating, "When new Americans succeed, we succeed."

Expanding Reach and Support

The ACA has significantly expanded its services to meet the growing needs of refugees and immigrants. In the past year, the organization's refugee resettlement program has assisted 22 families, with plans to help resettle 55 families this year. This program focuses on finding both temporary and permanent housing solutions, as well as securing job placements for new Americans. Beyond housing and employment, the ACA provides vital legal support, with an immigration attorney on staff to assist with applications and other legal matters.

Educational Programs and Cultural Integration

Understanding the importance of education in the integration process, the ACA offers English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and translation assistance to help newcomers overcome language barriers. Citizenship classes and naturalization ceremonies are also held, underscoring the organization's commitment to helping immigrants achieve the American dream. Additionally, the ACA celebrates the rich diversity of cultures within the region through various ethnic festivals, fostering a sense of community and belonging among all residents.

Building a Welcoming Community

The ACA's efforts go beyond immediate resettlement needs, aiming to create a welcoming environment that encourages the successful integration of new Americans into the fabric of Greater Binghamton. Adams's vision for the organization is not only to provide essential services but also to break down barriers and build bridges between diverse communities. Through its comprehensive support services, the ACA exemplifies how local organizations can play a critical role in shaping a more inclusive and diverse society.

As the American Civic Association continues its vital work, the impact of its programs is felt not only by the individuals and families it assists but by the entire Greater Binghamton community. By championing the cause of refugees and immigrants, the ACA not only enhances the lives of new Americans but also enriches the cultural landscape of the area, making it a more vibrant and welcoming place for all. The recognition as Business of the Week is a testament to the ACA's enduring legacy of compassion, support, and community building.