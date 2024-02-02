Binghamton Rings in Catholic Schools Week with Civic Celebration

In the heart of Binghamton, city hall was adorned with the Catholic Schools of Broome County flag, marking the outset of Catholic Schools Week in the United States. The flag-raising ceremony, held on the last Sunday of January, was an emblematic commencement to a week celebrating the contribution of Catholic education in the community. Binghamton Mayor, Jared Kraham, played a pivotal role in the event, not only hoisting the flag but also issuing a proclamation that officially declared it Catholic Schools Week in Binghamton.

Mayor Kraham Celebrates Catholic Education

Mayor Kraham, alongside a group of enthusiastic students primarily from Seton Catholic Central, led the ceremony. His involvement transcended beyond symbolism. Kraham took the opportunity to underline the substantial impact Catholic school alumni have had within the community, reaching the zenith of various professional fields. His words resonated with the attendees, reinforcing the value and purpose of Catholic education in developing future leaders.

Looking Forward: Enrollment and Upcoming Events

As Catholic Schools Week unfolds, the local Catholic schools have started accepting applications for the forthcoming academic year, fostering new opportunities for students to be part of their enriching educational environment. Alongside this, anticipation builds for the Saint Patrick's Post Parade Party, a coveted event scheduled for March 2 at Seton Catholic Central. The party, a well-loved tradition in the community, is expected to bring together students, parents, and faculty in a lively celebration.

The flag-raising ceremony and the week-long celebration serve as an essential reminder of the integral role Catholic schools play in Binghamton. The Catholic Schools of Broome County, through these events, continue to deepen their engagement with the community, offering a comprehensive educational experience that goes beyond academics. Information about ticket sales for the upcoming party and enrollment procedures are readily available on the Catholic Schools of Broome County's website, providing easy access for those interested in participating in these events or joining the Catholic Schools family.