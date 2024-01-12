Billy Grogan, Dunwoody’s First and Only Police Chief, Announces Retirement

Billy Grogan, the esteemed Police Chief of Dunwoody and a towering figure in Georgia’s law enforcement landscape, has announced his retirement, effective June 1, 2024. With an illustrious career spanning over four decades, Grogan’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence generations of law enforcement officers.

A Career That Has Left a Mark

Beginning his journey in 1981 with the Marietta Police Department, Grogan rose through the ranks and carved out an enviable reputation for his commitment to law enforcement. His moment of glory came in 2008 when he was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the newly formed Dunwoody Police Department. Under his astute leadership, the department emerged as one of the premier law enforcement agencies in Georgia and the nation.

Recognition and Contributions

In 2023, Grogan’s contributions were officially recognized when he was conferred the title of Outstanding Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. But his influence extends beyond his official capacity. Grogan has penned numerous articles and books on law enforcement, enriching the field with his insights and experiences. His website, ‘Top Cop Leadership,’ serves as a valuable resource for aspirants looking to assume leadership roles in law enforcement.

Beyond the Badge

Outside the realm of law enforcement, Grogan’s name is synonymous with community service. He has been an active participant in several Atlanta-based nonprofit organizations, including I Care Atlanta, Special Olympics Georgia, and Convoy of Care. His commitment to community policing and maintaining high standards of law enforcement has earned him accolades from city officials. Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton and Mayor Lynn Deutsch have lauded Grogan’s exceptional service and wished him well for his retirement.