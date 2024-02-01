As the world turns its calendar pages towards spring, North Carolina is bracing itself for an extraordinary natural spectacle with historical precedence. The state is set to witness the simultaneous emergence of two broods of cicadas, an event that has not taken place since the era of Thomas Jefferson's presidency in 1803. This rare double brood emergence is a result of overlapping cycles of seven distinct cicada species, transforming the quiet region into a resonant hub of buzzing cicada songs.

Unearthed After Centuries

Dr. Clyde Sorenson, a respected professor at North Carolina State University, has been tracking this impending cicada emergence. His research indicates that these cicadas are currently lying in wait, buried underground. They will surface en masse when the soil temperature consistently hits 64 degrees Fahrenheit, a phenomenon expected to occur in April. The three species that follow a 17-year cycle and the four that emerge every 13 years have their cycles overlapping this spring, leading to this remarkable double brood emergence.

The Cicada Symphony

One of the most distinctive characteristics of cicadas is their loud mating calls, a chorus that will soon reverberate across North Carolina. Of particular note is the predominant species, recognized for a high-pitched sound that intriguingly resembles the word 'pharaoh.' While this auditory phenomenon can be quite loud, it's important to note that cicadas are harmless to humans. They neither sting nor bite, and they also do not pose a threat to flowers or fruit.

Guarding The Green

However, cicadas do present a risk to young trees. Female cicadas lay their eggs in these trees, which can lead to damage. In response to this threat, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has provided preventative advice to the public. It recommends protecting trees with mesh or netting or wrapping branches in cheesecloth to keep cicadas at bay. It's worth noting that pesticides are ineffective against these insects, making these physical barriers the most effective method of protection.

This synchronized emergence of cicadas is a rare spectacle, a testament to the mysteries and wonders of nature. The next co-emergence of these cicada broods is not expected until 2245, making this spring's event all the more extraordinary. As the soil warms and the cicadas prepare to surface, North Carolina is on the verge of a once-in-a-lifetime natural event.