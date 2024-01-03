en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Billings School District Mulls Over Transforming Elementary School into Innovation Center

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Billings School District Mulls Over Transforming Elementary School into Innovation Center

Billings public school staff have raised concerns about potential changes at Washington Elementary School (WES), following an announcement from Superintendent Garcia about plans to close the institution due to shrinking student numbers and mounting expenses. As the community braces for the outcomes of the School Board meeting slated for January 22, official clarification has come from Melanie Willardson, Director of Community Relations at Billings Public Schools.

Reimagining Washington Elementary School

Contrary to initial rumors of closure, the school district is contemplating transforming WES into the Washington Innovation Center. This transformation is not merely a name change, but a substantial pivot towards innovation that would mark a significant shift in Montana’s education landscape—creating the state’s first early college high school.

Engaging the Community in the Transformation

A meeting for parents hosted by Superintendent Garcia has been organized to discuss these proposed changes. But the changes are not yet cast in stone. The plan remains a proposal, and the final decision has not been made. The transformation is viewed as a strategy to tackle the school’s challenges, better serve the community, and reallocate $1.5 million from the elementary to the high school side of the school budget.

Invitation to Share Opinions

The local community is being invited to share their thoughts on the proposal via App Chat or Facebook. This move reflects the district’s commitment to transparency and its willingness to take into account the community’s opinions in shaping the future of education within the region.

0
Education United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
Beijing was the host city for the latest Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards ceremony on December 20, where the spotlight was firmly on significant contributions to the field of historical studies. The event saw a total of 41 books and 20 journals being recognized for their academic excellence and noteworthy impact on Chinese history. Unearthing
Guo Moruo Chinese History Awards Highlights Scholarly Excellence
SOAR: CGU's Affordable Post-Retirement Program & Other Developments
11 mins ago
SOAR: CGU's Affordable Post-Retirement Program & Other Developments
George Washington University Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Over Online Class Transition
11 mins ago
George Washington University Settles Class-Action Lawsuit Over Online Class Transition
Gordon Research Seminar 2024: A Confluence of Young Minds in Nanochemistry
4 mins ago
Gordon Research Seminar 2024: A Confluence of Young Minds in Nanochemistry
Harvard University’s 'Golden Parachute': Reward or Consequence?
9 mins ago
Harvard University’s 'Golden Parachute': Reward or Consequence?
AACPS Unveils Names for Upcoming Schools: Severn Run High and Two Rivers Elementary
10 mins ago
AACPS Unveils Names for Upcoming Schools: Severn Run High and Two Rivers Elementary
Latest Headlines
World News
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
27 seconds
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
37 seconds
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
1 min
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
1 min
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
2 mins
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
2 mins
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
2 mins
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
2 mins
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
2 mins
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
54 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app