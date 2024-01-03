Billings School District Mulls Over Transforming Elementary School into Innovation Center

Billings public school staff have raised concerns about potential changes at Washington Elementary School (WES), following an announcement from Superintendent Garcia about plans to close the institution due to shrinking student numbers and mounting expenses. As the community braces for the outcomes of the School Board meeting slated for January 22, official clarification has come from Melanie Willardson, Director of Community Relations at Billings Public Schools.

Reimagining Washington Elementary School

Contrary to initial rumors of closure, the school district is contemplating transforming WES into the Washington Innovation Center. This transformation is not merely a name change, but a substantial pivot towards innovation that would mark a significant shift in Montana’s education landscape—creating the state’s first early college high school.

Engaging the Community in the Transformation

A meeting for parents hosted by Superintendent Garcia has been organized to discuss these proposed changes. But the changes are not yet cast in stone. The plan remains a proposal, and the final decision has not been made. The transformation is viewed as a strategy to tackle the school’s challenges, better serve the community, and reallocate $1.5 million from the elementary to the high school side of the school budget.

Invitation to Share Opinions

The local community is being invited to share their thoughts on the proposal via App Chat or Facebook. This move reflects the district’s commitment to transparency and its willingness to take into account the community’s opinions in shaping the future of education within the region.