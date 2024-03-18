Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson Revive 'Ghostbusters' Theme with Fallon, The Roots on 'Tonight Show'

As Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire nears its theatrical release, stars Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson joined forces with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a nostalgic rendition of the iconic Ghostbusters theme song on The Tonight Show. Accompanied by original artist Ray Parker Jr., the ensemble delivered a unique performance using classroom instruments, celebrating the franchise's enduring legacy ahead of the latest sequel's premiere.

Revisiting a Classic

The special performance saw Murray, Hudson, Fallon, and Parker Jr., dressed in signature Ghostbusters attire, breathe new life into the 1984 hit. Murray, wielding a kazoo, alongside Fallon and Hudson's percussive accompaniment, and Parker Jr.'s vocals, transformed the theme song into a joyous collaboration. The segment, spiced up with an appearance by Slimer, offered fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane, underscoring the timeless appeal of the Ghostbusters saga.

A Look Ahead: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

During their appearance, Murray and Hudson shared insights into the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, reflecting on the original film's success and their journey through the franchise. The new film, which introduces a mix of original and fresh faces including Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, promises to blend the classic Ghostbusters charm with new elements. Facing an ancient threat in N.Y.C., the team's adventure is set to captivate audiences with humor, suspense, and the spirit of camaraderie that has defined the series.

Legacy and Continuity

The enduring popularity of the Ghostbusters franchise is a testament to its unique blend of comedy, supernatural action, and memorable characters. Murray and Hudson's collaboration with Fallon and The Roots not only celebrates this legacy but also connects it to a new generation eagerly awaiting the next chapter. As Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters, it stands on the shoulders of its predecessors, promising to extend the beloved series' reach and impact.

This nostalgic performance on The Tonight Show, coupled with the anticipation surrounding Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, highlights the franchise's ability to evolve while honoring its roots. As Murray and Hudson pass the torch to new and returning characters, the saga's spirit of adventure and teamwork continues to inspire and entertain, proving that some stories truly stand the test of time.