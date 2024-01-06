en English
Business

Bill Johnson Resigns from Congress to Assume Presidency at Youngstown State University

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
Bill Johnson Resigns from Congress to Assume Presidency at Youngstown State University

In a significant turn of events, U.S. Representative Bill Johnson has announced his resignation from Congress to assume the role of the 10th president of Youngstown State University (YSU). Starting his term earlier than the initially planned March 15, 2024, Johnson will step into his new position on January 22nd. This unexpected development was confirmed by YSU trustee chairman, Michael Peterson.

Controversy Surrounding Johnson’s Selection

Johnson’s appointment has not been without contention. Former YSU presidents have voiced their concerns regarding the board of trustees’ decision. David C. Sweet, who served as president from 2000 to 2010, expressed his disapproval by penning a letter publicly condemning the decision. Cynthia Anderson, YSU president from 2010 to 2013, urged the community to contemplate the situation, while Leslie H. Cochran, who helmed the university from 1992 to 2000, suggested that the board and Johnson could bring a resolution to the controversy.

Other Pertinent Developments in the Region

In related news, Eastern Gateway Community College is dealing with financial hardships and has recently been under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Mahoning and Shenango valleys are confronting leadership deficits attributed to an aging population. To address this, various programs are being implemented to foster new leaders. Columbiana County reported a spike in oil production in 2023.

The Business Journal’s 40th Anniversary

On a lighter note, The Business Journal is gearing up to commemorate its 40-year milestone in 2024. The celebration will include special content, events, and a new podcast feature with retired YSU President Jim Tressel.

As Johnson embarks on his new journey, his departure leaves a vacancy in the U.S. House, with 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats. A special election to fill Johnson’s position in Congress has been scheduled, with a partisan primary on March 19 and the general election set for June 11.

Business Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

