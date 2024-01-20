Bill Iffrig, Emblem of Resilience in 2013 Boston Marathon, Dies at 89

Bill Iffrig, the 89-year-old runner who embodied resilience in the face of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, breathed his last on January 8 at a memory care facility in Marysville, Washington. Known for his dedication to running and his indomitable spirit, Iffrig's life journey was as inspiring as it was enduring.

A Life Devoted to Endurance

Bill Iffrig's association with running began at the age of 42. He went on to participate in over 50 marathons, clinching numerous national championships. His passion for running was mirrored in his love for mountaineering, with Iffrig's life standing testament to the power of physical endurance and mental fortitude.

The Unforgettable Boston Marathon 2013

At the 2013 Boston Marathon, Iffrig was a mere 60 feet away from the finish line when the first bomb exploded, knocking him off his feet. This moment was immortalized in an iconic photograph by John Tlumacki. In the photo, Iffrig is seen on the ground, surrounded by police officers. But the essence of the picture lied in the aftermath - Iffrig soon picked himself up and completed the race. This act of defiance and determination amidst chaos and carnage became a symbol of strength for a city grappling with tragedy.

A Legacy Beyond Sports

Beyond the marathon, Iffrig led a simple life in Washington State. He worked as a carpenter and later transitioned into a career as a brick mason before retiring. He is survived by a son, a daughter, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and the memory of his wife, Donna, who passed away in November. Despite his humble persona, Iffrig's legacy as a symbol of resilience continues to inspire.

President Barack Obama, in a national address following the bombings, mentioned Iffrig, underlining the power and resilience of the human spirit. Even in death, Iffrig continues to be an emblem of endurance, a beacon of resilience, and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.