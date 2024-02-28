Bill Hollenbeck Retires as Fort Smith School Police Chief After Enhancing Safety, Trust

After an illustrious 42-year career dedicated to law enforcement, Bill Hollenbeck is set to retire from his pivotal role as the chief of police for the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) Police Department by the end of June. Hollenbeck, who has significantly contributed to the enhancement of school safety and community trust, leaves behind a legacy of dedication and innovation in school security.

Advertisment

Building a Safer Environment

Hollenbeck's tenure at FSPS spanned over five years, during which he spearheaded the establishment of the district's own police department following Act 629 enacted by the Arkansas State Legislature in 2019. This initiative expanded the department to include 17 full-time certified officers and a comprehensive team dedicated to maintaining safety and security across 27 campuses. Hollenbeck's approach focused on diversion techniques to minimize arrests and ensure students remained in school, showcasing a commitment to both safety and education.

Legacy of Leadership

Advertisment

Prior to joining FSPS, Hollenbeck served as the Sebastian County Sheriff, a role he held for eight years. His extensive career in law enforcement also includes 20 years with the sheriff's department and time with the Dallas Police Department. A Fort Smith native, Hollenbeck's deep community ties and understanding of local needs have been instrumental in his successful implementation of school safety measures. His efforts have been widely recognized, establishing him as a mentor and a key figure in promoting best practices for school safety at the state level.

Transition and Search for Successor

As Hollenbeck contemplates his future, the search for his successor is underway, with FSPS advertising the position in its job listings. The new chief will be stepping into a role that not only demands excellence in safety and security management but also the ability to foster positive relationships within the school community. Hollenbeck's retirement marks the end of an era, but his contributions will continue to impact FSPS and the wider Fort Smith community for years to come.