Bill Hayes, Iconic ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Passes Away at 98

With a heavy heart, the entertainment world bids farewell to Bill Hayes, a stalwart of the daytime soap opera, ‘Days of Our Lives’. Hayes, who as Doug Williams captivated millions of viewers for over five decades, passed away at the ripe age of 98. Born in Harvey, Illinois, in 1925, Hayes’ journey from an Illinois native to a beloved national figure is one of talent, hard work, and an enduring love for his craft.

A Legacy of Five Decades

Hayes joined the cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ in 1970, assuming the role of a convict turned lounge singer, Doug Williams. His portrayal, marked by charisma and depth, quickly made him a central figure in the show’s narrative. Over the years, Hayes’ character evolved, reflecting the changing societal themes, yet his charm remained a constant, endearing him to the show’s loyal fans.

From On-Screen to Off-Screen Romance

Hayes’ personal life mirrored his on-screen romance as he married his co-star, Susan Seaforth Hayes. Susan played Julie Williams, the love interest of Doug Williams. Their on-screen marriage was so popular that it catapulted them to the cover of Time magazine in the same year. The couple’s real and reel life love story added an element of authenticity to their performances, making them one of the most adored couples in the history of daytime television.

A Multifaceted Talent

Apart from his illustrious acting career, Hayes also had a successful stint in music. His rendition of ‘The Ballad of Davy Crockett’ became a notable hit, showcasing his versatility as an artist. His career spanned several media platforms including radio, television, Broadway, and music, each marked by his distinctive style and talent.

End of an Era

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to television, both Bill and Susan were awarded the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2018. Bill Hayes leaves behind five children from his previous marriage to Mary Hobbs. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but it was reported that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. As the entertainment world mourns the loss of this iconic actor, Hayes’ legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and the history of ‘Days of Our Lives’.