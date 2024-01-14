en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Bill Hayes, Iconic ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Passes Away at 98

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Bill Hayes, Iconic ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Passes Away at 98

With a heavy heart, the entertainment world bids farewell to Bill Hayes, a stalwart of the daytime soap opera, ‘Days of Our Lives’. Hayes, who as Doug Williams captivated millions of viewers for over five decades, passed away at the ripe age of 98. Born in Harvey, Illinois, in 1925, Hayes’ journey from an Illinois native to a beloved national figure is one of talent, hard work, and an enduring love for his craft.

A Legacy of Five Decades

Hayes joined the cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ in 1970, assuming the role of a convict turned lounge singer, Doug Williams. His portrayal, marked by charisma and depth, quickly made him a central figure in the show’s narrative. Over the years, Hayes’ character evolved, reflecting the changing societal themes, yet his charm remained a constant, endearing him to the show’s loyal fans.

From On-Screen to Off-Screen Romance

Hayes’ personal life mirrored his on-screen romance as he married his co-star, Susan Seaforth Hayes. Susan played Julie Williams, the love interest of Doug Williams. Their on-screen marriage was so popular that it catapulted them to the cover of Time magazine in the same year. The couple’s real and reel life love story added an element of authenticity to their performances, making them one of the most adored couples in the history of daytime television.

A Multifaceted Talent

Apart from his illustrious acting career, Hayes also had a successful stint in music. His rendition of ‘The Ballad of Davy Crockett’ became a notable hit, showcasing his versatility as an artist. His career spanned several media platforms including radio, television, Broadway, and music, each marked by his distinctive style and talent.

End of an Era

In recognition of their outstanding contributions to television, both Bill and Susan were awarded the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2018. Bill Hayes leaves behind five children from his previous marriage to Mary Hobbs. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but it was reported that he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. As the entertainment world mourns the loss of this iconic actor, Hayes’ legacy will live on in the hearts of his fans and the history of ‘Days of Our Lives’.

0
Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
24 mins ago
Joyce Randolph: 'The Honeymooners' Star Passes Away at 99
The world of television has lost a treasured icon. Joyce Randolph, who etched her name in the annals of entertainment history with her portrayal of Trixie Norton in the timeless sitcom ‘The Honeymooners,’ has passed away. She was 99. A Life Well-Lived Born in Detroit, Michigan, Joyce Randolph took her final bow on a Saturday,
Joyce Randolph: 'The Honeymooners' Star Passes Away at 99
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
5 hours ago
A Chronicle of Life: Births, Memorials, and Remembrances for January 14, 2024
Lev Rubinstein, Influential Russian Poet and Dissident, Dies at 76
6 hours ago
Lev Rubinstein, Influential Russian Poet and Dissident, Dies at 76
Funeral Service and Visitation Announced for Abbey Justine Dotson
2 hours ago
Funeral Service and Visitation Announced for Abbey Justine Dotson
A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024
3 hours ago
A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024
John Orr: A Legacy of Business, Golf, and Philanthropy
4 hours ago
John Orr: A Legacy of Business, Golf, and Philanthropy
Latest Headlines
World News
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
4 mins
Lord Cameron: World Facing Most Dangerous Period in Decades
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
5 mins
Non-Smoking Texas Nurse Battles Stage 4 Lung Cancer: A Call for Increased Vigilance
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
6 mins
Jelly Roll Joins '5K By May' Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
8 mins
Jadon Sancho Reignites Spark with Borussia Dortmund in Triumphant Return
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
10 mins
Barbados' Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
13 mins
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan Elections Result in No Absolute Majority, TPP Holds Swing Votes
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
14 mins
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
14 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
14 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
44 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app