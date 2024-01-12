Bill Ackman Criticizes Harvard’s Endowment Performance, Announces Think Tank

Renowned billionaire investor, Bill Ackman, has publicly censured Harvard University’s endowment performance, adding another chapter to his vigilance over the US education system. Harvard’s endowment has lagged behind, with an annualized 10-year return of 8.2% as of June 30.

This statistic places the esteemed university second-lowest among its Ivy League counterparts, as per Bloomberg’s data.

Ackman’s Think Tank: Addressing Campus Issues

In light of his concerns about antisemitism, diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across US campuses, Ackman has announced his plans to establish a think tank. The goal? To aggressively address these issues. Unlike traditional think tanks, Ackman’s proposed entity will not merely research problems but also actively implement solutions.

Ackman declared his readiness to face any potential backlash resulting from his actions, fortified by his financial independence and indifference toward being ‘canceled.’ This stance demonstrates his commitment to the cause, despite the likelihood of controversy.

Criticism of Harvard’s Leadership

Ackman’s criticism of Harvard’s leadership and initiatives has been unambiguous and ongoing. This criticism amplified following an attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7. He has been particularly vocal in his disapproval of the former Harvard President, Claudine Gay, who recently resigned from her position.

Moreover, Ackman has not held back in voicing criticism of Harvard Corp. board members and other educational leaders, reflecting his broader concern with the state of educational leadership in the United States.

Personal Controversies

In a recent development, Ackman’s wife, Neri Oxman, a former MIT professor, has been accused of plagiarism by Business Insider. This incident adds yet another layer to the scrutiny faced by the couple, presenting a personal challenge amidst Ackman’s public advocacy.