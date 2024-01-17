Bilingual Boost: Congresswoman Introduces BEST Act to Promote Bilingualism in U.S. Schools

Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-CA) aims to propel the United States towards a more bilingual future with the introduction of the Biliteracy Education Seal and Teaching (BEST) Act. The proposed legislation, introduced in the House of Representatives, seeks to establish a federal grant program to support states in the creation, implementation, and improvement of Seal of Biliteracy programs. These programs are designed to recognize and encourage high school students who achieve proficiency in English and at least one additional language.

The Value of Multilingualism

This congressional push towards bilingualism is rooted in a vision of preparing students for success in a global workforce. In today's interconnected world, the ability to communicate in multiple languages is invaluable. The BEST Act emphasizes bilingualism as a critical skill for future academic and professional success. Moreover, it underscores the significance of multilingualism for national security.

Building Upon Success

The BEST Act draws its inspiration from the success of California's Seal of Biliteracy program, which was established in 2011. In the span of just over a decade, more than 250,000 high school students have graduated with the seal. The program has resonated across the country, with 49 states and the District of Columbia implementing similar initiatives.

Bipartisan Support and Future Prospects

The BEST Act has garnered support from several organizations and co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle. This bipartisan acknowledgment of the value of multilingualism in education and the workforce underscores the potential impact of the BEST Act. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) has introduced a companion bill in the U.S. Senate, further strengthening the possibility of the Act's passage.