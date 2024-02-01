Bigos Management Acquires Historical Cosmopolitan Apartments

Golden Valley-based property firm, Bigos Management, has taken an ambitious step forward by acquiring the historical Cosmopolitan Apartments in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. The acquisition adds a significant 258-unit building to Bigos' growing portfolio. The building, a neoclassical marvel constructed in 1911 and then converted into an apartment block in 1989, stands majestically at 250 Sixth St. E.

Transaction Details

JLL Capital Markets played a pivotal role, facilitating both the sale and acquisition financing on behalf of the seller, AEW Capital Management. Although the exact sale price remains undisclosed, historical data indicates that the building last changed hands for $24 million back in January 2008.

The Cosmopolitan's Charm

Over the years, the Cosmopolitan has benefited from an $8 million upgrade, a balance of preserving the structure's historical essence while introducing contemporary comforts. It boasts a range of amenities, including a modern fitness center, spin/yoga room, an internet lounge, barbecue area, and a fire pit. Its enviable location, adjacent to Mears Park and a stone's throw away from various city attractions, enhances the Cosmopolitan's appeal.

Strategic Acquisition by Bigos Management

This acquisition is seen as a strategic move by Bigos Management, complimenting their existing St. Paul properties. The apartment sales market, after taking a hit in 2023, is showing signs of recovery. Industry experts anticipate a prosperous year ahead for real estate transactions. Steve Michel, president of Michel Commercial Real Estate, acknowledged the trend and pointed out the significant role Bigos Management plays in the local real estate scene.