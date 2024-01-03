Big Sky Medical Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Blackhawk Medical Center in Phoenix

Big Sky Medical, a notable player in the medical clinic sector, has made a significant stride in its expansion strategy by acquiring the Blackhawk Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The medical and office campus boasts over 252,000 rentable square feet (rsf) of space, distributed among three edifices—Blackhawk I, II, and III—with the first being the most expansive, standing at 138,540 rsf.

Strategically Positioned Acquisition

The acquisition of the Blackhawk Medical Center is strategically placed to cater to the burgeoning healthcare needs of Phoenix’s rapidly growing population. This growth is largely credited to the region’s economic expansion and the anticipated job creation from the forthcoming Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant. The plant, representing the city’s largest private investment to date, amounts to a whopping $40 billion and is slated to generate 60,000 jobs upon its operational commencement in 2024.

Blackhawk Medical Center: A Prime Location

Blackhawk Medical Center’s laudable features such as high ceilings, abundant parking space, and its proximity to the Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center make it a prime location for future healthcare tenancy. The acquisition marks Big Sky Medical’s initial foray into the Phoenix market, thereby broadening their portfolio’s footprint.

A High-Profile Transaction

The transaction, which saw the Phoenix-based ViaWest Group selling out to Big Sky Medical, was one of the top medical and office property sales in 2023. The seller was represented by the renowned real estate firm, Cushman & Wakefield. Founded in 2020 by Jason L. Signor, Big Sky Medical specializes in investing in the medical clinic sector and is committed to providing top-notch medical facilities across the United States.