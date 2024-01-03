en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Big Sky Medical Acquires Blackhawk Medical Center in Phoenix, Responding to Population Boom

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Big Sky Medical Acquires Blackhawk Medical Center in Phoenix, Responding to Population Boom

In a significant expansion, Big Sky Medical has acquired the Blackhawk Medical Center, a three-building medical and office campus spanning over 252,000 rentable square feet, in Phoenix, Arizona. The acquisition resonates with the company’s aim to provide high-quality medical facilities to cater to Phoenix’s rapidly expanding community.

Blackhawk Medical Center: A Strategic Acquisition

The Blackhawk Medical Center is strategically located in the affluent Deer Valley submarket, in proximity to the Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center. The acquisition includes Blackhawk I, II, and III, all well-equipped to accommodate the anticipated population growth in the area.

Chris Morgan, Senior Manager – Acquisitions at Big Sky Medical, expressed excitement about the prospects this acquisition offers. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Phoenix-based ViaWest Group, marking the sale as one of the top medical and office property transactions in 2023.

Phoenix’s Projected Population Growth

The Phoenix metropolitan area, one of the top 10 largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in the United States with over 5 million residents, has shown steady population growth. This growth, along with the recent establishment of the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant, is expected to create approximately 60,000 jobs, further driving the demand for quality medical facilities in the region.

Big Sky Medical: Expanding Horizons

Founded in 2020 by Jason L. Signor, Big Sky Medical specializes in investing in healthcare and life science real estate across the U.S. With the acquisition of the Blackhawk Medical Center, the company manifests its mission to be a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators, and investors in the medical real estate sector, thereby leading the way into providing quality healthcare facilities for the growing population.

0
United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
Cannabis Legalization in Tennessee: High Public Support, Political Hurdles
In Tennessee, the issue of cannabis legalization is a topic that has garnered significant attention. Despite the high support among the populace, cannabis remains illegal due to its classification as a Schedule I drug by the federal government. This classification puts cannabis on par with drugs like heroin and LSD, which are deemed to have
Cannabis Legalization in Tennessee: High Public Support, Political Hurdles
Corrections Officer Stabbed at Lansing Correctional Facility: Investigation Underway
39 seconds ago
Corrections Officer Stabbed at Lansing Correctional Facility: Investigation Underway
Jacob Carige: From Junior Champion to Professional Bull Riding Star
57 seconds ago
Jacob Carige: From Junior Champion to Professional Bull Riding Star
Pharmacist Celebrates Birthday By Paying for Patients' Co-Pays
19 seconds ago
Pharmacist Celebrates Birthday By Paying for Patients' Co-Pays
Prudential Plaza to Undergo $50 Million Renovation
24 seconds ago
Prudential Plaza to Undergo $50 Million Renovation
Digital Smile Design: A New Era of Dental Treatment Launched in Woodbury
24 seconds ago
Digital Smile Design: A New Era of Dental Treatment Launched in Woodbury
Latest Headlines
World News
Cannabis Legalization in Tennessee: High Public Support, Political Hurdles
12 seconds
Cannabis Legalization in Tennessee: High Public Support, Political Hurdles
Digital Smile Design: A New Era of Dental Treatment Launched in Woodbury
24 seconds
Digital Smile Design: A New Era of Dental Treatment Launched in Woodbury
Jacob Carige: From Junior Champion to Professional Bull Riding Star
57 seconds
Jacob Carige: From Junior Champion to Professional Bull Riding Star
Highlander Classic Tournament Marks the Commencement of Texas High School Soccer Season
1 min
Highlander Classic Tournament Marks the Commencement of Texas High School Soccer Season
Jonny Filipe Set for Full Season Return with Chattanooga Red Wolves
1 min
Jonny Filipe Set for Full Season Return with Chattanooga Red Wolves
Dana Point's Future: Mayor Jamey Federico's Vision
1 min
Dana Point's Future: Mayor Jamey Federico's Vision
Mountain Vista High School's Austyn Modrzewski Named Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year
2 mins
Mountain Vista High School's Austyn Modrzewski Named Gatorade Colorado Football Player of the Year
AFC East Title at Stake as Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Lock Horns
2 mins
AFC East Title at Stake as Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Lock Horns
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app