Big Sky Medical Acquires Blackhawk Medical Center in Phoenix, Responding to Population Boom

In a significant expansion, Big Sky Medical has acquired the Blackhawk Medical Center, a three-building medical and office campus spanning over 252,000 rentable square feet, in Phoenix, Arizona. The acquisition resonates with the company’s aim to provide high-quality medical facilities to cater to Phoenix’s rapidly expanding community.

Blackhawk Medical Center: A Strategic Acquisition

The Blackhawk Medical Center is strategically located in the affluent Deer Valley submarket, in proximity to the Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center. The acquisition includes Blackhawk I, II, and III, all well-equipped to accommodate the anticipated population growth in the area.

Chris Morgan, Senior Manager – Acquisitions at Big Sky Medical, expressed excitement about the prospects this acquisition offers. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Phoenix-based ViaWest Group, marking the sale as one of the top medical and office property transactions in 2023.

Phoenix’s Projected Population Growth

The Phoenix metropolitan area, one of the top 10 largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in the United States with over 5 million residents, has shown steady population growth. This growth, along with the recent establishment of the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant, is expected to create approximately 60,000 jobs, further driving the demand for quality medical facilities in the region.

Big Sky Medical: Expanding Horizons

Founded in 2020 by Jason L. Signor, Big Sky Medical specializes in investing in healthcare and life science real estate across the U.S. With the acquisition of the Blackhawk Medical Center, the company manifests its mission to be a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators, and investors in the medical real estate sector, thereby leading the way into providing quality healthcare facilities for the growing population.