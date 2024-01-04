en English
Big Ideas Learning Collaborates with Golden Apple Award to Support Teachers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Big Ideas Learning Collaborates with Golden Apple Award to Support Teachers

Mathematics education publisher, Big Ideas Learning, has formed a novel partnership with the Golden Apple Award, in a bid to support local education and recognize the significant role teachers play in shaping student success. Based in the former Belle Valley School in Millcreek, the company, a division of Larson Texts, will be awarding $250 to each teacher honored with the Golden Apple Award, providing them with the resources needed to make a more substantial impact in the classroom.

A Legacy of Making Mathematics Understandable

Big Ideas Learning was founded on the philosophy of former Penn State Behrend math professor Ron Larson, who aimed to create math textbooks that were more student-friendly and understandable. This ethos continues to be the guiding force behind the company’s product development. Larson’s vision was to design a calculus textbook specifically tailored to the learner. Today, the company, which employs nearly 100 staff at its Millcreek location and 80 more nationwide, develops math textbooks and educational digital products for students from kindergarten through college calculus.

Supporting Education Across the Country

Big Ideas Learning has significantly expanded its reach since its inception, distributing its products across all 50 states and internationally. The company’s commitment to making math learning accessible and engaging is reflected in its new partnership with the Golden Apple Award. Through this initiative, Big Ideas Learning is playing a pivotal role in supporting local education by offering financial aid to resourceful teachers.

Empowering Teachers, Empowering Students

The weekly $250 award to Golden Apple teachers is more than just a cash reward. It serves as a token of recognition for the hard work and dedication teachers put into fostering a conducive and engaging learning environment. It underlines the critical role teachers play in student success and emphasizes the need to provide them with the necessary resources to create a positive impact in their classrooms. The partnership between Big Ideas Learning and the Golden Apple Award serves as a sterling example of how businesses can support education and contribute to shaping the future of our society.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

