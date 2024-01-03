en English
Business

Big Communications Leads Tech Attraction Initiatives for Innovate Alabama

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Big Communications Leads Tech Attraction Initiatives for Innovate Alabama

In a significant move to bolster Alabama’s innovation ecosystem, Birmingham-based Big Communications has been selected to spearhead two major initiatives of Innovate Alabama. The state’s paramount innovation alliance, Innovate Alabama, has entrusted Big Communications with the task of marketing the state’s outdoor resources and attracting tech talent and innovators under the Lifestyle & Recreation pillar.

Unveiling the Digital Hub

The key component of this drive is a newly launched website. This digital platform is designed to champion Innovate Alabama’s objectives in Talent Development, Lifestyle & Recreation, and Access to Resources. The primary aim is to inspire and enable potential innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers to view Alabama as an ideal destination to live, work, and innovate.

Building A Connected Community

Innovate Alabama CEO Cynthia Crutchfield underscores the importance of this digital hub in connecting and fostering a community to translate these ambitions into reality. The company is also spearheading digital, creative, and paid media strategies for the state’s Council on Outdoor Recreation. This council is led by Chris Blankenship, the Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Leveraging Natural Assets

The campaign’s goal is to harness Alabama’s natural assets as an instrument for economic development, positioning the state as unique among innovation-forward locations. Big’s CEO, John Montgomery, expresses his enthusiasm for the project and its significance for Alabama’s future. He highlights the strategic importance of this initiative in attracting top tech talent to the state and fostering innovation.

In the words of Montgomery, “This is more than a campaign. It’s a mission to position Alabama as a global innovation hub.” He adds that the project goes beyond marketing—it’s about showcasing Alabama’s rich natural resources and lifestyle opportunities to entice the best and brightest talents.

As the project unfolds, Alabama is set to pave the way as a leading location for innovation, driven by a blend of natural attractions and a vibrant tech community. It is a testament to the state’s commitment to fostering innovation and tech talent, underlining Alabama’s status as an attractive destination for tech enthusiasts and innovators.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

