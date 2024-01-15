Big Brother Alums Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C Welcome Second Child

Reality TV stars Bayleigh Dayton and Chris 'Swaggy C' Williams, who first came into the limelight during season 20 of Big Brother, have welcomed their second child, a son named Christopher Jordan Williams II, in Dubai. The couple announced the birth of their son on social media, sharing their joy over the smooth process and quick recovery. Notably, their son was born exactly at the same time as Chris's own birthday, 2:17 am, adding a unique touch to the celebration.

A Love Story Born on Big Brother

The couple's relationship started on the 20th season of Big Brother, where they quickly formed a connection. Despite Chris being evicted early in the season, he returned at the finale to propose to Bayleigh, marking the beginning of their journey together. Bayleigh later participated in Big Brother: All-Stars 2, expanding her reality TV resume. The birth of their son comes after their marriage and a previous miscarriage, making it an emotional and significant event for the couple.

Building the 'Swayleigh' Legacy

Named after their combined monikers, the 'Swayleigh' family now includes their daughter Alora and the newborn Christopher Jordan Williams II. Bayleigh and Chris expressed their happiness over completing their family on Instagram. The birth of their son, coupled with the joyous occasion of Chris's birthday, marks the beginning of the 'Swayleigh' family legacy.

Big Brother Family Continues to Grow

As Bayleigh and Chris welcome their second child, other Big Brother alums are also celebrating family milestones. Jessica Graf, another Big Brother alum, recently had a child with her partner Cody Nickson. Furthermore, Big Brother legends including Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina are set to appear on The Traitors 2 on Peacock. Bayleigh's seasons on Big Brother continue to be available for streaming on Paramount+, allowing fans to revisit her journey on the show.