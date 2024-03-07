BIER Launches True Cost of Water Toolkit 3.0, Revolutionizing Beverage Sector Sustainability

On March 7, 2024, the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) unveiled The True Cost of Water Toolkit 3.0, a groundbreaking resource designed to aid beverage facilities in accurately calculating their water usage costs. Recognizing that traditional methods may only capture 25-50% of the actual expense, this toolkit aims to encompass the entirety of costs involved, including procurement, energy, treatment, and discharge.

Significant Enhancements for Comprehensive Analysis

The True Cost of Water Toolkit 3.0 introduces two methodologies for estimating water costs: the Simple True Cost of Water Tool and the Detailed True Cost of Water Tool. The latter provides an extensive analysis through eleven beverage production-specific operations, enabling users to pinpoint areas of significant water use. Both tools are designed for ease of use, automatically generating calculations and offering guidance for deeper insight into each cost category. Additionally, a novel feature in this version includes a water stress multiplier, leveraging Water Resources Institute (WRI) Aqueduct data to forecast future water scarcity impacts.

Strategic Benefits for the Beverage Sector

Since its inception in 2015, the True Cost of Water tool has facilitated the beverage industry's investment in water efficiency, reuse, and treatment by supporting informed ROI decisions. Daniel Pierce, BIER's Executive Director, highlighted the toolkit's role in enhancing operational water stewardship and driving sector-wide improvements. The tool's latest iteration promises quicker implementation and thorough analysis, encouraging broader adoption and continued environmental sustainability advancements in the beverage industry.

BIER's Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

BIER stands as a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies united to promote environmental sustainability within the sector. By sharing best practices, influencing global standards, and engaging with stakeholders, BIER works to elevate the industry's environmental performance. The coalition's members, including industry giants such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo, collectively strive to address critical sustainability issues, with the True Cost of Water Toolkit 3.0 being the latest testament to their commitment.

As the beverage industry continues to grapple with the challenges of water scarcity and environmental sustainability, the True Cost of Water Toolkit 3.0 emerges as a vital resource. By offering a nuanced understanding of water costs and promoting efficient use, BIER's initiative not only supports the sector's financial health but also its environmental stewardship. The toolkit's adoption could signify a pivotal shift towards a more sustainable and water-conscious beverage industry.