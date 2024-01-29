Bidi Vapor to Appeal FDA's Denial of ENDS Product Application

In a pushback against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) denial of a premarket tobacco product application (PMTA), Bidi Vapor LLC has announced its plans to appeal. The company, a commercial partner of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc., is set to file a petition for review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The petition seeks a stay of the marketing denial order (MDO) for the 'Classic' tobacco-flavored BIDI Stick ENDS device, arguing that the FDA's decision was arbitrary and capricious.

Limitations to the 'Classic' Flavor

The MDO, as it currently stands, applies solely to the 'Classic' flavor of the BIDI Stick. Ten other non-tobacco flavored BIDI Stick products are still under FDA review and continue to be available for sale. This situation is not unfamiliar to Bidi Vapor. In August 2022, the company successfully contested an FDA decision, enabling the continued sale of these ten flavors under FDA enforcement discretion.

Kaival Brands' Stance and Strategy

Kaival Brands, which holds the worldwide license to distribute Bidi Vapor products, remains committed to responsible product distribution. The company aims to bolster its revenues by strengthening and diversifying its product portfolio. This strategy includes the acquisition of intellectual property from GoFire Inc., which was completed in May 2023.

Expanding the Product Range

As part of its diversification efforts, Kaival Brands also plans to distribute other nicotine and non-nicotine products. This range will include products related to CBD. Kaival Brands, in partnership with Philip Morris Products S.A., are the exclusive global distributors of Bidi Vapor products.

The FDA, in response to the forthcoming appeal, has stated that it will file another required status report on or before April 22, 2024. The outcome of this appeal could have significant ramifications for the electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) industry, with Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands at the forefront.