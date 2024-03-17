Biden's Bulk Data Sharing Restrictions Stir Concern Among Hong Kong Researchers

Hong Kong's medical research community is grappling with potential setbacks following US President Joe Biden's executive order to limit sharing of sensitive American bulk data, raising alarms over the future of biomedical advances in the region. This move, aimed at protecting national security, could inadvertently stifle Hong Kong's ambition to emerge as a biomedical hub by restricting access to vital genomic data necessary for comprehensive research.

Impact on Biomedical Research

Issued on February 28, the executive order encompasses a wide array of personal data categories considered sensitive, including genomic, biometric, and personal health data. The restriction, primarily targeting countries viewed as threats to US security such as China and Russia, has sown seeds of uncertainty among Hong Kong's scientific circles. Researchers fear that the lack of access to American genomic data, crucial for diverse and inclusive studies, could be a significant blow to their work. Professor Lo Yuk-lam, of the Hong Kong Bio-Med Innotech Association, voiced concerns about the potential inability to obtain genomic data of Caucasian Americans, a key element for global research inclusivity.

Searching for Alternatives

Despite the apprehensions, some scholars remain optimistic, suggesting that the detailed regulations, still pending post-public consultation, might offer loopholes or exceptions for research purposes. Law Professor Stuart Hargreaves highlighted that the order targets bulk data transfers, hinting that smaller, targeted research endeavors might not be hampered. Furthermore, the possibility of collaborating with nations having more amicable relations with China, such as Russia or Kazakhstan, was suggested as a viable workaround to bypass the impending data acquisition hurdles.

Long-term Implications and Responses

The move has sparked a broader discussion about data sovereignty and the balance between national security and scientific progress. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po suggested that Hong Kong could leverage its unique position to attract foreign research entities keen on the sizable mainland Chinese market. Meanwhile, the global scientific community watches closely, as similar restrictions from US allies could further complicate international research collaborations, highlighting the intricate linkages between geopolitics and scientific advancement.

As the situation unfolds, Hong Kong's researchers are poised at a crossroads, facing the challenge of navigating through geopolitical tensions to continue their contributions to global biomedical research. The city's resolve to innovate amidst these constraints may well determine its future as a leading biomedical hub in the region.