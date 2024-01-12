en English
Biden Warns of Further Action Against Houthi Red Sea Attacks

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Biden Warns of Further Action Against Houthi Red Sea Attacks

US President Joe Biden has issued a stern warning to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in response to their repeated attacks on ships navigating the Red Sea. This statement follows recent US and UK military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, a defensive action, according to Biden, to safeguard a vital global waterway and protect international commerce and crew members, including American personnel, from these Houthi assaults.

A Defensive Response

The US and UK’s retaliatory strikes were a reaction to 27 Houthi attacks on vessels traversing international sea routes in the Red Sea. The Houthi rebels have resorted to using anti-ship ballistic missiles, marking a first in the ongoing conflict. Biden emphasized that the strikes were necessary to maintain freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most crucial waterways, which has been compromised by the Houthi attacks.

Global Implications

The strikes, conducted with assistance from several countries, targeted Houthi capabilities, including command and control nodes and air defense radar systems. They were designed to disrupt and degrade the capacities the Houthis use to threaten global trade and international mariners in the Red Sea. The US and its allies had previously warned the Houthis of consequences, and now, these strikes are seen as a testament to that warning.

Next Steps

The 81-year-old US President has made it clear that he will not hesitate to take further action if Houthi attacks continue. He emphasized that these attacks endanger US personnel, civilian sailors, and trade partners, as well as international commerce and navigation freedom. The international community has shown a united and resolute response, and a coalition has been set up to protect maritime traffic in the area. The US has warned Iran and its allies not to escalate the situation.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Biden Warns of Further Action Against Houthi Red Sea Attacks
