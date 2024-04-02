Biden Urges TikTok Divestiture, Xi Highlights Taiwan in Pivotal US-China Leaders Call

In a landmark conversation, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping tackled critical issues straining US-China relations, marking their first direct communication since 2022. The dialogue, rich in geopolitical undertones, spanned topics from TikTok's ownership to Taiwan's delicate status, illustrating the complex web of competition and cooperation that defines the bilateral relationship.

Deep Dive into Digital Security and Economic Practices

The leaders' exchange underscored the growing concern over digital security, with President Biden emphasizing the need for TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, to undergo divestiture to address national security and data privacy concerns. This stance aligns with the broader US strategy to mitigate potential cyber and intelligence risks posed by Chinese technology firms. Furthermore, Biden and Xi discussed the broader economic landscape, touching upon China's trade policies and non-market economic practices, which have been a source of tension between the two nations.

Taiwan and Geopolitical Tensions

Another focal point of the conversation was Taiwan, a perennially sensitive issue in US-China relations. Xi Jinping reiterated China's stance on Taiwan, describing it as a "red line" that should not be crossed, signaling Beijing's continued sensitivity to any form of Taiwan independence or external interference. This discussion comes at a time when the US has been bolstering its support for Taiwan, thus exacerbating tensions with China.

Pathways to Stabilizing Relations

Despite the myriad challenges and disagreements, both leaders acknowledged the importance of stabilizing the bilateral relationship to avoid escalation and unintended conflicts. They agreed on the necessity of maintaining dialogue and managing differences through diplomatic channels. This conversation paves the way for potential cooperation on global issues like climate change, even as the two countries navigate their complex rivalry.

The dialogue between President Biden and President Xi Jinping is a critical juncture in US-China relations, symbolizing a mutual recognition of the need to manage competition responsibly while exploring areas for cooperation. As both nations stand at the forefront of shaping the 21st century's international order, their ability to address contentious issues like TikTok's ownership and Taiwan's status will have profound implications for global stability and prosperity. The conversation sets a precedent for future engagements, where diplomacy and dialogue could pave the way for mitigating tensions and fostering a more predictable and stable bilateral relationship.