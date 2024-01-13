Biden Sends Presidential Trade Mission to Philippines: A Landmark in US-Philippines Economic Relations

In a significant move to boost economic relations, United States President Joe Biden is dispatching a Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines. The delegation, led by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will arrive in Manila on March 11, 2024, and will stay until the following day.

Strengthening Economic Contributions

This mission aims to augment the contributions of US companies across various sectors in the Philippines. These include the innovation economy, infrastructure, clean energy, the critical minerals sector, and food security. This initiative is not just about trade; it’s about cementing the Philippines’ role as a central hub for regional supply chains and high-quality investment.

Biden’s Dedication to Economic Relations

The mission also mirrors Biden’s commitment to nurturing US-Philippines economic ties. Beyond this, it also speaks volumes about his support for internationally recognized labor rights. It’s a clear reflection of the Biden administration’s broader economic and geopolitical strategy in the region, with the Philippines playing a pivotal role.

Enduring Partnership: A View from the Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted this initiative upon his return from a 6-day visit to the US. He noted the unprecedented nature of a presidential delegation focusing on exploring investment opportunities in specific sectors. For Marcos, this event signifies the enduring partnership between the US and the Philippines, one that transcends political transitions and stands the test of time.