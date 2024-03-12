Biden Refuses Knesset Address Amid Escalating Tensions with Netanyahu Over Gaza

US President Joe Biden's recent interaction with the media highlighted a deepening public spat with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly over the handling of the Gaza conflict. After initially suggesting a possible Knesset address to directly voice his concerns to the Israeli public, Biden has now backed off, indicating no such plans 'at this moment'. This shift comes amidst a backdrop of increasing criticism from Biden towards Netanyahu's prosecution of the war in Gaza, contrasting with Netanyahu's defense of his military strategies and accusations that US criticism bolsters Hamas.

Biden's Stance and Netanyahu's Counter

In a stark change of tone, Biden expressed his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's approach to the Gaza conflict, marking a significant downturn in the US-Israel relationship. This development follows Biden's 'hot mic' comments hinting at a necessary 'come to Jesus' talk with Netanyahu, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of the situation. Meanwhile, Netanyahu has not shied away from pushing back, asserting that such critiques from the US inadvertently support Hamas and insisting that Israelis are united behind the war’s objectives.

Humanitarian Efforts and Challenges

The US has been actively involved in facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza, recently announcing the start of a massive flour shipment transfer intended to feed 1.5 million Gazans for five months. However, the transfer faced delays due to Israel's initial hold-up, sparking frustration within the Biden administration. Despite these challenges, the US State Department confirmed that the shipment is now making its way into Gaza, marking a modest but significant improvement in aid distribution amidst the ongoing conflict.

Implications for US-Israel Relations

This latest episode between Biden and Netanyahu not only highlights the tension-filled dynamics of US-Israel relations but also raises questions about the future trajectory of diplomatic engagements and conflict resolution strategies. As both leaders navigate the complex landscape of international politics and military operations, the world watches closely to see how these developments will influence the broader Middle East peace process and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.