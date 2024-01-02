en English
International Relations

Biden Reaffirms U.S. Role as ‘Arsenal of Democracy’ Amid Rising Global Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
Biden Reaffirms U.S. Role as ‘Arsenal of Democracy’ Amid Rising Global Tensions

President Joe Biden has reaffirmed the United States’ position as the world’s ‘arsenal of democracy,’ echoing a phrase first used by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1940. This statement follows the U.S.’s provision of weapons to Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion in 2022. The declaration raises pressing questions about America’s ability to support its allies in similar scenarios, such as a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan or aid to Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

A Pledge to Ukraine Amidst Russian Invasion

The Biden administration has pledged a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment. Japan has also decided to transfer Patriot interceptor missiles to the U.S. to replenish inventories, contributing to the region’s security. The U.S. has signed a defense cooperation agreement with Denmark, further solidifying the international commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

Supporting Allies in a Tense Geopolitical Landscape

The U.S.’s capacity to act as the ‘arsenal of democracy’ is being tested amidst escalating global tensions. The question of whether the U.S. has the necessary armaments to fulfil Biden’s promise is more pressing than ever, given the historical precedent of U.S. military support to its allies. President Biden’s request for an aid package that includes $14 billion for Israel is currently stalled in Congress, and the administration has twice bypassed Congress to approve emergency weapons sales to Israel.

Revisiting the ‘Arsenal of Democracy’

The concept of the ‘arsenal of democracy’ is not new. Coined by President Roosevelt during the Second World War, it signaled the U.S.’s commitment to providing military aid to its allies. In the current geopolitical climate, the phrase has resurfaced, underlining the role America seeks to play in global conflicts. The discussion extends to other content covered by The Economist, including data journalism, political analyses, and cost-of-living indices, indicating the publication’s broad coverage beyond military support.

International Relations Military United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

