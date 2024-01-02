Biden-Harris Administration Prioritizes Higher Education Quality and Advanced Battery Production

In a stride towards enhancing the quality of higher education and student aid programs, the Biden-Harris Administration has expressed its commitment through the release of six issue papers by the U.S. Department of Education. These papers span various topics related to the administration’s core objectives. The Institutional Quality and Program Integrity Committee, scheduled to meet from January 8 to January 11, will dissect these issues. This move mirrors the administration’s continual endeavors to elevate standards in higher education and student aid management, with a focus on better student services and high quality and accountability benchmarks for educational institutions.

Boosting Advanced Battery Production

Simultaneously, the US Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) has unveiled a funding opportunity amounting to $3.5 billion. This fund is targeted at bolstering the production of advanced batteries and battery materials for electric vehicles and energy storage applications. The beneficiaries will be domestic facilities engaged in the manufacturing of battery grade processed critical minerals, battery precursor materials, battery components, and cell and pack manufacturing.

Continuation of Battery Manufacturing Expansion

This announcement is a sequel to an earlier opportunity that allocated $2.8 billion for the growth of domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid. The current funding opportunity highlights eight areas of interest, focusing on commercial scale domestic separation of battery materials and battery cell cathode separator and silicon-based anode production facilities.

Eligibility and Application Deadlines

Eligible applicants encompass US citizens and domestic entities, with foreign entities qualifying under limited conditions. Successful applications are expected to include a Community Benefits Plan that accounts for 20 percent of the technical merit review. Concept papers are to be submitted by January 9, 2024, followed by a full application deadline on March 19, 2024. Awardee notifications are due in August 2024, with the next grants cycle set to commence in September 2024.

The funding aligns with the Biden administration’s goal of a fully carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050. This dual initiative of enhancing higher education standards and promoting sustainable energy solutions underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to fostering a progressive, sustainable, and educated America.