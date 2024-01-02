en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Biden-Harris Administration Prioritizes Higher Education Quality and Advanced Battery Production

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Biden-Harris Administration Prioritizes Higher Education Quality and Advanced Battery Production

In a stride towards enhancing the quality of higher education and student aid programs, the Biden-Harris Administration has expressed its commitment through the release of six issue papers by the U.S. Department of Education. These papers span various topics related to the administration’s core objectives. The Institutional Quality and Program Integrity Committee, scheduled to meet from January 8 to January 11, will dissect these issues. This move mirrors the administration’s continual endeavors to elevate standards in higher education and student aid management, with a focus on better student services and high quality and accountability benchmarks for educational institutions.

Boosting Advanced Battery Production

Simultaneously, the US Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) has unveiled a funding opportunity amounting to $3.5 billion. This fund is targeted at bolstering the production of advanced batteries and battery materials for electric vehicles and energy storage applications. The beneficiaries will be domestic facilities engaged in the manufacturing of battery grade processed critical minerals, battery precursor materials, battery components, and cell and pack manufacturing.

Continuation of Battery Manufacturing Expansion

This announcement is a sequel to an earlier opportunity that allocated $2.8 billion for the growth of domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid. The current funding opportunity highlights eight areas of interest, focusing on commercial scale domestic separation of battery materials and battery cell cathode separator and silicon-based anode production facilities.

Eligibility and Application Deadlines

Eligible applicants encompass US citizens and domestic entities, with foreign entities qualifying under limited conditions. Successful applications are expected to include a Community Benefits Plan that accounts for 20 percent of the technical merit review. Concept papers are to be submitted by January 9, 2024, followed by a full application deadline on March 19, 2024. Awardee notifications are due in August 2024, with the next grants cycle set to commence in September 2024.

The funding aligns with the Biden administration’s goal of a fully carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050. This dual initiative of enhancing higher education standards and promoting sustainable energy solutions underscores the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to fostering a progressive, sustainable, and educated America.

0
Education Policy United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gimhae City Steps Up Efforts to Support Its Growing Foreign Population

By BNN Correspondents

PM Albanese's Strategic Plan: Alleviate Cost of Living and Mitigate Inflation

By Geeta Pillai

Promoting Literacy Among Underprivileged Children: A Joint Initiative by BFBW and KCTTDI

By BNN Correspondents

Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense

By BNN Correspondents

Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education ...
@Education · 6 mins
Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education ...
heart comment 0
Above the Clouds: Making Dance and Arts Accessible for All

By Nimrah Khatoon

Above the Clouds: Making Dance and Arts Accessible for All
Valencia College’s Robotics Program: A Powerhouse for Semiconductor Industry

By Olalekan Adigun

Valencia College's Robotics Program: A Powerhouse for Semiconductor Industry
School Children Enhance Waitekohekohe Park with Informative Fauna Panels

By Mazhar Abbas

School Children Enhance Waitekohekohe Park with Informative Fauna Panels
Superior Wildlife Monitoring Team Calls for Community Involvement in Local Conservation Efforts

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Superior Wildlife Monitoring Team Calls for Community Involvement in Local Conservation Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
25 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
44 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
50 seconds
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
54 seconds
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
56 seconds
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
57 seconds
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
57 seconds
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
59 seconds
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
1 min
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
56 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app