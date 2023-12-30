en English
Ukraine

Biden Condemns Russia’s Aerial Assault on Ukraine: A Call for International Solidarity

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:52 am EST
In what has been termed as the largest aerial assault since the start of the conflict, Russia launched a devastating attack on Ukraine on Thursday night. The offensive, described by U.S. President Joe Biden as a testament to Vladimir Putin’s unyielding intent to subjugate Ukraine, saw the use of drones and hypersonic missiles targeting civilian infrastructures, leading to significant casualties and damage.

Attack On Innocence: The Unrelenting Aerial Assault

An estimated 122 missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, striking innocent targets such as a maternity hospital, a shopping mall, and residential areas. This offensive, a stark reminder of the war’s inhumane toll, resulted in at least 30 civilian deaths and numerous injuries. The vast scale of the attack has drawn international condemnation, with President Biden branding it the ‘largest aerial assault on Ukraine’ since the war’s onset.

(Also Read: Moldova’s President Maia Sandu Calls for Halt on Putin’s Aggression in Ukraine)

United Response: The Power of International Support

Amidst the chaos, the strength of international support for Ukraine was highlighted. Ukrainian forces, supported by air defense systems provided by the U.S. and its allies, managed to intercept and destroy many of the incoming threats. This successful response underscores the effectiveness of the international solidarity in bolstering Ukraine’s resilience against Russia’s aggression.

Implication and Action: The Need for Continued Support

President Biden, speaking from the White House on Friday, warned of the global implications of the conflict. He emphasized that the stability of the NATO Alliance, European security, and the future of Transatlantic relations hang in the balance. Biden also stressed that without immediate legislative action from Congress to continue supplying necessary weapons and air defense systems, the U.S. may falter in its crucial support for Ukraine.

In conclusion, Biden reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to rallying international support for Ukraine, calling for unwavering solidarity from allies and partners. He stated that history will harshly judge those who ignore the call for freedom. Amid the storm of war, the resilience of Ukraine and the determination of the international community stand as beacons of hope against the onslaught of aggression.

