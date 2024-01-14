en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Biden Affirms U.S. Position on Taiwan: No Support for Independence Despite Election Outcome

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Biden Affirms U.S. Position on Taiwan: No Support for Independence Despite Election Outcome

In a recent visit to the Allentown Fire Training Academy in Pennsylvania, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the sensitive issue of Taiwan in light of the island nation’s recent elections. Amid the political whirlwind, Biden reiterated the United States’ long-standing position: it does not support Taiwanese independence. This stance is in alignment with the landmark shift in diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing that occurred back in 1979.

Reaffirmation Amidst Taiwanese Resistance

This statement from the U.S. President came in the aftermath of a significant political event in Taiwan. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate, Lai Ching-te, clinched a third term, a clear signal of Taiwanese resistance to Chinese pressure. Even though the U.S. does not support formal independence for Taiwan, it maintains unofficial relations with the island nation and is a substantial backer and provider of arms.

Biden’s Balancing Act

Biden’s comments were designed to reassure Beijing, particularly as his previous utterances had suggested a U.S. defense of Taiwan if it were attacked. This seemed a deviation from the policy of strategic ambiguity that the U.S. has traditionally employed regarding Taiwan. In another move aimed at maintaining a delicate balance, the U.S. issued a stern warning against any foreign interference in Taiwan’s election.

Anticipating Rising Tensions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stepped in to congratulate Lai Ching-te on his victory, emphasizing America’s commitment to peace in the cross-strait region and a peaceful resolution of differences. With China’s anticipated military maneuvers near Taiwan, tensions are expected to rise. In a show of support, Biden plans to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan, a practice consistent with past U.S. actions.

Relations with China remain on a knife-edge, despite efforts to smooth them out during a summit in California with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The U.S. is striving to maintain a delicate balance, supporting Taiwan while not endorsing its independence, in a high-stakes geopolitical dance that will undoubtedly continue to unfold.

0
China International Relations United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
54 seconds ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
In a decisive instance of democratic process, Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has emerged victorious in Taiwan’s recent presidential election. A significant event as it marks the third consecutive term for the DPP, a party that fervently emphasizes Taiwan’s unique identity. The election’s outcome is a clear indicator of Taiwan’s resistance to
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
16 mins ago
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
China Advocates for Maritime Security Amid Red Sea Tensions
16 mins ago
China Advocates for Maritime Security Amid Red Sea Tensions
Egypt and China Jointly Voice Concern Over Expanding Conflict
1 min ago
Egypt and China Jointly Voice Concern Over Expanding Conflict
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
7 mins ago
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
Lai Ching-te Clinches Victory in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amid Tense China Relations
13 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Clinches Victory in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amid Tense China Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
55 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
2 mins
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
6 mins
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
7 mins
China Makes Waves in Winter Sports with First International Ice Sailing Competition
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
8 mins
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
11 mins
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
12 mins
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
16 mins
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
16 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app