Biden Administration's Trade Policy: Continuation or Change?

In an anticipatory move, the Biden administration has signaled the prolongation of its current trade policy stance. This disclosure was made by Doug McKalip, the chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). McKalip underscored the administration's accomplishments in the trade arena, notably the dissolution of market barriers by 31 nations and the deduction of tariffs by 12 in the preceding year. The USTR negotiator emphasized the significance of carrying on these endeavors into 2024 to uphold the progress realized.

Contrasting Perspectives on Future Trade Policies

Contrarily, Kent Bacus, the executive director of government affairs at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA), posited an urgent call for new trade agreements. Bacus, speaking on behalf of cattle producers, warned of the risk of competitors usurping emerging market opportunities in the absence of new free trade agreements. Bacus is advocating for trade negotiations with countries such as the United Kingdom and the abolition of tariffs in Vietnam and Indonesia, moves he believes would be lucrative for the U.S. beef industry.

Policy Priorities and New Initiatives

The NCBA recently ratified its policy priorities for 2024, with a keen focus on the reauthorization of the Farm Bill and the safeguarding of the U.S. cattle industry from external attacks. Moreover, a new Agricultural Trade Caucus has been initiated by lawmakers. The Caucus aims to advance policies crucial to U.S. agriculture, which include enhancing agricultural exports and facilitating food and agriculture trade. These goals harmonize with the U.S. beef industry's ambition of procuring new trade agreements. The Biden Administration's trade approach, expected to remain unaltered, presents opportunities for the cattle industry to pursue new deals.