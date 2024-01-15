en English
Business

Biden Administration’s Proposed Rule Could Reshape US Gig Economy

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
Recent developments suggest that a significant shift is on the horizon for America’s gig economy, with the Biden administration considering a rule change that could reclassify a substantial number of independent contractors as employees. This initiative is not without precedent, as it mirrors similar efforts previously seen in certain state legislatures, including California’s controversial Assembly Bill 5 (AB5), subsequent AB2257 exemptions, and Proposition 22.

The ABC Test and the Gig Economy

This potential reclassification hinges on the ABC Test, a set of criteria designed to determine whether a worker qualifies as an independent contractor. This test scrutinizes factors such as a worker’s autonomy from the hiring entity, the nature of the work being performed outside the usual business of the entity, and the worker’s engagement in an independently established trade or occupation.

While this proposed rule may provide job security and benefits typically reserved for full-time employees to some gig workers, freelancers, and contractors, it could simultaneously strip others of the flexibility inherent in gig work. The impacts are expected to reverberate across the gig economy, affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions.

Implications for Workers and Companies

As employees typically cost companies around 30% more than independent contractors, a widespread reclassification could lead to increased costs for companies. This uptick may, in turn, result in fewer opportunities for independent contractors, potentially altering the landscape of the gig economy.

The situation in California, with the passing of AB5 and the ensuing legal challenges, paints a vivid picture of the complexities surrounding this issue. While some workers may gain from this reclassification, others could see their work lives disrupted, losing the flexibility they have come to associate with gig work.

With the language of the federal rule yet to be disclosed, the full impact of this initiative remains uncertain. However, it is anticipated to face legal challenges, particularly if deemed unconstitutional. As this story unfolds, it will undoubtedly continue to generate significant attention and debate, given the far-reaching implications for workers, companies, and the gig economy at large.

Business
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

