Business

Biden Administration’s $21 Billion Commitment Yields $47 Million Grant for Port

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:55 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:54 am EST
Biden Administration’s $21 Billion Commitment Yields $47 Million Grant for Port

In an ambitious move to modernize the nation’s maritime infrastructure, the Biden administration has allocated $21 billion, a part of which is a significant $47 million grant bestowed upon the Port of Baltimore. This grant, channeled through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration, is particularly aimed at initiating the development of an offshore wind manufacturing hub and funding the construction of a new berth for rolling cargo.

Uplifting Midsize Cities with Port Infrastructure Development

The Port of Baltimore stands as a beacon of growth, being the leading U.S. port for rolling cargo imports, including agricultural machinery from John Deere and light-duty vehicles from BMW. This grant is a part of the fiscal year 2023’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. It is a significant slice of the Biden administration’s commitment to bolstering port infrastructure, particularly in midsize cities.

A total of over $653 million has been distributed as grants to various U.S. ports in 2023. Other noteworthy projects include the Port of Tacoma Husky Terminal Expansion in Washington, which received $54.2 million, and the North Harbor Transportation System Improvement Project in Long Beach, California, which was awarded $52.6 million.



Collaborative Efforts in Environmental Sustainability and Defense

Parallel to these developments, the Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in to provide funds aimed at reducing truck idling, a significant contributor to air pollution. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Defense is participating actively in the initiative, embarking on projects to deepen some East Coast waterways to accommodate larger ships.



Public-Private Partnerships and Local Efforts

Ports America, in a public-private partnership with the state of Maryland, has taken charge of managing operations at certain sections of the Port of Baltimore. This partnership has seen an investment of $550 million in the Seagirt Marine Terminal since 2010, reflecting the private sector’s significant role in port infrastructure development.

Local officials in Baltimore are not far behind in tackling supply chain bottlenecks. They are relentlessly pursuing projects like the Howard Street Tunnel expansion, which aims to increase double-stack rail capacity and improve the movement of goods to the Midwest, thus ensuring a seamless flow of commerce.

Business Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

