Biden Administration Warns Israel: Gaza War May Damage Reputation for Generations

The US National Public Radio said that the administration of President Joe Biden is concerned about the damage that may be done to Israel's reputation due to its war in Gaza.

Advertisment

According to a State Department memo, a copy of which was obtained by National Public Radio, the Biden administration is concerned that Israel is making a "major strategic mistake" by denying the serious damage (which could extend for generations) that Israel's reputation may suffer worldwide due to its war in Gaza.

"The Israelis seemed oblivious to the fact that they are facing significant damage, perhaps over generations, not only to their reputation in the region but elsewhere in the world," the memo said.

"We are concerned that the Israelis are making a major strategic mistake in repairing the damage to their reputation," she added.

Advertisment

The foreign ministry memo recommended pressuring Israeli officials on this matter "at the highest levels".

Widening Gap Between Allies

The stark differences between the two states' views reflect the widening gap between Israel and its biggest ally over Tel Aviv's conduct in the war, as Palestinian civilians face constant shelling, mass displacement, and severe hunger.

Advertisment

Tense Discussions in Tel Aviv

The row deepened on Friday when foreign minister Anthony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, where the US official urged Netanyahu not to launch an Israeli operation in the city of Rafah.

"It risks killing more civilians, creating greater chaos in the provision of humanitarian assistance, and risks further isolating Israel around the world and endangering its long-term security and prestige," Blinken said.

Advertisment

For his part, Netanyahu said that Israel would carry out the Rafah operation, without American support, if necessary.

Disagreement on Reputation Damage

According to the memo, Deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Emmanuel Nahshon disagreed with the American assessment that Israel's global reputation had been damaged, said that public opinion polls found that a "silent majority" of people in the United States and Europe continue to support Israel, and blamed the TikTok algorithm, which he claimed favored pro-Palestinian content, for turning young people against Israel.