Business

Biden Administration to Intensify Recovery of Delinquent Pandemic Loans from Small Businesses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:27 pm EST
The Biden administration is set to take a more robust stance towards the recovery of delinquent pandemic loans from small businesses, marking a significant shift from its previous policy. This move comes as a response to federal watchdogs and lawmakers who argued that the government’s lenient approach towards collections could be unlawful, thereby exacerbating financial losses.

Change in SBA’s Debt Collection Policy

Previously, the Small Business Administration (SBA) had paused some collection activities on past-due loans under $100,000 in April 2022. However, the SBA now plans to resume these efforts. This change in policy aligns with the findings of the SBA’s recent analysis, which indicates that stricter enforcement would be cost-effective.

Origins and Impact of Pandemic Aid Programs

The SBA’s pandemic aid programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), distributed over $1 trillion to support businesses during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs have been critical in providing financial relief to businesses that were significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Stricter Enforcement and Potential Consequences

The SBA plans to refer defaulting pandemic borrowers to the Treasury Department after a 60-day grace period. This move allows for stringent penalties such as wage garnishment. This decision forms part of the SBA’s commitment to being a responsible steward of taxpayer money and involves around $30 billion in loans. However, the SBA’s decision has faced Republican criticism, and the overall handling of the aid programs has been under scrutiny for potential legal violations and significant losses due to fraud.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

