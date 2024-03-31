Biden Administration Reverses Trump-Era Endangered Species Act Rollbacks, Prioritizes Climate

The Biden administration on Thursday announced a significant shift in environmental policy, reviving protections under the Endangered Species Act that were previously dismantled by the Trump administration. This move aims to bolster safeguards for plants and animals at risk of extinction due to human development and the escalating climate crisis. Martha Williams, Director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, emphasized the act's critical role in conserving and recovering imperiled species for future generations.

Reinstating Essential Protections

The newly finalized regulations mark a return to more comprehensive protection measures for species deemed threatened with extinction, a level of risk that precedes the designation of endangered. Central to the Biden administration's policy is the reinstatement of the "blanket rule," which extends protections automatically to threatened species, a provision removed under Trump's tenure. Furthermore, the regulations prohibit agencies from considering economic impacts when determining the status of a species, focusing solely on the scientific evidence of risk, especially from climate change.

Industry and Legal Backlash

While the regulatory changes have been celebrated by environmentalists, they face staunch opposition from industry groups and Republican-led states. Critics argue that the Endangered Species Act has been leveraged to impose unnecessary development restrictions and create regulatory uncertainty. The National Mining Association, among others, has voiced concerns over the act's implementation, indicating potential legal challenges ahead. The Biden administration's environmental and climate policies have frequently encountered legal hurdles, reflecting the polarized debate over conservation and economic development.

Climate Change and Biodiversity Crisis

Amidst rising global temperatures and marine heat waves, the consideration of climate change in the protection of