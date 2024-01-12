en English
Biden Administration Pledges $80 Million for Wireless Tech Development

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
In a recent announcement, the Biden administration has pledged an $80 million allocation from the Wireless Innovation Fund. The objective of this fund is to stimulate the development of domestic wireless technology and further the promotion of Open RAN (Radio Access Network) technology. This financial boost is a part of the third wave of awards under this initiative.

Dish Network: A Prime Beneficiary

Dish Network has emerged as a significant beneficiary of this funding, receiving a whopping $50 million. The funds are earmarked for the establishment of an Open RAN testing center in Wyoming. This center will offer a platform for companies to test their technology against Dish’s Open RAN network.

Viavi Solutions and the Creation of VALOR

Viavi Solutions was another noteworthy recipient, bagging $21.7 million. The funds will be employed in creating VALOR (Viavi Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN). VALOR, a unique blend of physical lab and cloud-based testing, is designed to assist companies with their 5G and Open RAN projects. It aims to address interoperability, performance, and security of Open RAN components, offering automated testing and resources to companies.

Other Beneficiaries

Also on the list of recipients are universities and tech companies such as Virginia Tech University, Cirrus360, Northeastern University, and Rice University. These entities have received grants ranging from $1.9 to $2 million. These funds will be used for various wireless testing projects, including the creation of cybersecurity frameworks and the development of new test methods.

This investment, forming a part of the CHIPS and Science Act, has its sights set on fortifying U.S. leadership in wireless technology. It also aims to encourage collaboration with global partners and foster a sense of unity in technological advancements.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

