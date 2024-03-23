Biden Administration Opposes Elon Musk's Supreme Court Appeal in SEC Dispute

The Biden administration has entered the legal fray between Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Musk's appeal regarding his Twitter posts about privatizing Tesla.

Musk's tweet in 2018 claiming he had "funding secured" led to an SEC accusation of defrauding investors.

SEC's Response to Musk's Claims

In December, Musk petitioned the Supreme Court after a lower court upheld his consent decree with the SEC. Under the settlement, Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million fines, and Musk relinquished his role as Tesla's chairman.

The decree also required a Tesla lawyer's approval for certain Twitter posts. Musk, who renamed Twitter "X" after buying it in 2022, called the decree a "muzzle" on his free speech rights.

Court's Ruling and Musk's Argument

The Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit of Appeals upheld the SEC's consent decree, rejecting Musk's claim that it violated his constitutional free speech rights. Musk's lawyers argue that the decree imposes unconstitutional restrictions on his social media expression. They contend that authorizing the SEC to require pre-approval for certain posts grants the agency excessive power.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Separately, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is reconsidering its ruling that Musk violated federal labor law by tweeting in 2018 that Tesla employees would lose stock options if they unionized. The court heard arguments in January, with a decision pending.