Biden Administration Grapples with LNG Export Licenses Amid Environmental Concerns

The Biden administration is embroiled in an internal debate over the environmental implications of licenses to export natural gas, revealing a schism among top advisers. Some are wary of the economic risks associated with a more stringent climate test, while others advocate for a more aggressive approach. The issue is multifaceted, weaving together geopolitical, domestic, and economic interests.

Advertisment

Dispute Over Louisiana LNG Project

The administration's approval of a colossal Louisiana Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export project, dubbed CP2, has drawn criticism. Environmentalists assail the facility, arguing that it undermines the U.S.'s climate goals. The proposed project, if constructed, promises an export capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum.

The Biden administration is contemplating a stringent review of LNG export permits, including an assessment of their impact on climate change. This issue has led to mounting pressure from both environmental and business groups spanning Asia and Europe. However, in light of the looming elections and escalating pressure from environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers, it is unlikely that the administration will issue any new export licenses.

Advertisment

Strident Criticism From Natural Gas Producers

The potential changes to the national interest determination for U.S. LNG export approvals have aroused criticism from natural gas producers and pipeline companies alike. The Partnership to Address Global Emissions (PAGE) has cautioned that pausing U.S. LNG export approvals could squander the climate benefits gleaned from replacing coal-fired power globally.

The administration is weighing the prospect of a more comprehensive scrutiny of greenhouse gas emissions and climate consequences of additional exports, which could potentially slow or halt the issuance of new licenses. The PAGE coalition, a vocal advocate for natural gas as a climate solution, includes eminent gas producer EQT Corp., and pipeline operators Enbridge Inc., Williams Cos., and TC Energy Corp. The role of natural gas as a transitional fuel in global efforts to shift away from fossil fuels is at the heart of this debate.