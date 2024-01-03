Biden Administration Bolsters Efforts to Strengthen US Electric Transmission Lines

The Biden administration, in pursuit of zero carbon grid by 2035, is carving out a path to fortify and broaden the United States’ electric transmission lines. Projects like the SOO Green, a proposed high-voltage line spanning 350 miles across the Midwest, embody the venture to link the national power markets more efficiently. The project, already approved by Iowa regulators, awaits interconnection agreements and permits from other entities.

Revolutionizing Power Transmission

The Department of Energy (DOE), under Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s leadership, recognizes the urgency of rapid transmission expansion to facilitate a reliable grid, endure severe weather events, mitigate regional price disparities, and fulfill decarbonization objectives. The grid needs to double its size to attain 100% clean electricity by 2035. With billions in funding, DOE extends support to project development, providing tools that assist private industries, states, and tribes in their endeavors.

Transmission Infrastructure: A Historic Push

Despite the lengthy 17 years it took to secure vital approvals, the SunZia wind farm and transmission line project in the Southwest underscores the historic momentum for investment in transmission infrastructure. Challenges in transmission construction are commonly ascribed to the ‘three P’s’: planning, permitting, and funding. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is being encouraged to finalize a rule to enhance regional planning and cost allocation.

Overcoming Challenges

The Southeast, which is not part of a regional transmission organization, encounters significant hurdles in planning and transparency. The DOE is utilizing federal authority to simplify the permitting process and offer financial backing, such as the Transmission Facilitation Program, intended to bolster investor confidence and lessen developer risks. Even with these federal initiatives, state-level action, especially in states with ambitious clean energy targets, is critical for advancement. Some states are establishing transmission authorities and collaborating regionally to meet energy demands more cost-effectively.