en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Biden Administration Bolsters Efforts to Strengthen US Electric Transmission Lines

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Biden Administration Bolsters Efforts to Strengthen US Electric Transmission Lines

The Biden administration, in pursuit of zero carbon grid by 2035, is carving out a path to fortify and broaden the United States’ electric transmission lines. Projects like the SOO Green, a proposed high-voltage line spanning 350 miles across the Midwest, embody the venture to link the national power markets more efficiently. The project, already approved by Iowa regulators, awaits interconnection agreements and permits from other entities.

Revolutionizing Power Transmission

The Department of Energy (DOE), under Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s leadership, recognizes the urgency of rapid transmission expansion to facilitate a reliable grid, endure severe weather events, mitigate regional price disparities, and fulfill decarbonization objectives. The grid needs to double its size to attain 100% clean electricity by 2035. With billions in funding, DOE extends support to project development, providing tools that assist private industries, states, and tribes in their endeavors.

Transmission Infrastructure: A Historic Push

Despite the lengthy 17 years it took to secure vital approvals, the SunZia wind farm and transmission line project in the Southwest underscores the historic momentum for investment in transmission infrastructure. Challenges in transmission construction are commonly ascribed to the ‘three P’s’: planning, permitting, and funding. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is being encouraged to finalize a rule to enhance regional planning and cost allocation.

Overcoming Challenges

The Southeast, which is not part of a regional transmission organization, encounters significant hurdles in planning and transparency. The DOE is utilizing federal authority to simplify the permitting process and offer financial backing, such as the Transmission Facilitation Program, intended to bolster investor confidence and lessen developer risks. Even with these federal initiatives, state-level action, especially in states with ambitious clean energy targets, is critical for advancement. Some states are establishing transmission authorities and collaborating regionally to meet energy demands more cost-effectively.

0
Energy United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arrabawn Co-op Proposes Large-Scale Solar Project in Tipperary

By BNN Correspondents

Manchester City Council Tops Energy Expenditure Chart: Calls for Transparency Rise

By Shivani Chauhan

Battery-Powered Lawn Equipment Gains Traction in Halifax

By BNN Correspondents

Extended Outage at Sweden's Forsmark 2 Reactor Amidst Severe Cold Snap

By Waqas Arain

Cold Snap Triggers Surge in German and French Spot Power Prices ...
@Business · 3 mins
Cold Snap Triggers Surge in German and French Spot Power Prices ...
heart comment 0
Darling’s Stock: A Turbulent Ride or a Prime Investment in RD & SAF?

By BNN Correspondents

Darling's Stock: A Turbulent Ride or a Prime Investment in RD & SAF?
Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees ‘Super Cycle’ of Profitability

By Salman Khan

Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees 'Super Cycle' of Profitability
CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. Highlights 2023 Developments: Renewable Energy and Key Acquisitions

By Quadri Adejumo

CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. Highlights 2023 Developments: Renewable Energy and Key Acquisitions
EDF Renewables UK Gets Approval for 49.9MW Suffolk Solar Farm

By Rizwan Shah

EDF Renewables UK Gets Approval for 49.9MW Suffolk Solar Farm
Latest Headlines
World News
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
13 seconds
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
1 min
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
1 min
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
2 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
2 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
2 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
3 mins
South Jersey Gears Up for Annual Reorganization Meetings
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
3 mins
Philippine Senate Minority Leader Calls for Indefinite Suspension of PUV Modernization Program
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
7 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app