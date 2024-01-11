en English
Law

Biden Administration Alert Supreme Court of Consequences in Pivotal Immigration Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Biden Administration Alert Supreme Court of Consequences in Pivotal Immigration Case

In a pivotal case that could reshape the landscape of immigration law, the Biden administration has warned the Supreme Court of the potential repercussions of a ruling against the government. The case involves Notices to Appear (NTA), documents issued to illegal immigrants mandating their appearance before an immigration court. The crux of the controversy lies in the fact that these NTAs occasionally do not specify a particular court date, but instead mark ‘TBD’ (to be determined), with the court date later being dispatched by mail.

The Case and its Implications

The case was initially brought forward by a Salvadoran illegal immigrant who, after receiving an NTA in 2005, did not receive a mailed court date. The lawsuit has since been joined by two other immigrants with similar circumstances. Lawyers representing the immigrants argue that the two-step notification process—issuing an NTA without a specific court date and then later mailing the date—does not meet the statutory requirements for proper notice.

Government lawyers, however, are countering this argument, asserting that the process does constitute proper notice. They caution of significant fallout if the Supreme Court rules against them: a scenario where hundreds of thousands of in absentia deportation orders could be subject to review, creating a further burden on an already strained immigration system.

Staggering Figures

The United States is currently wrestling with an enormous immigration backlog. Over 3 million cases are pending in immigration courts, and more than 6 million illegal immigrants are on the non-detained docket. In December alone, the U.S. had encounters with 302,000 migrants. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has disclosed that over 85% of migrants are presently being released into the interior of the United States.

Far-Reaching Consequences

The Supreme Court’s ruling could have far-reaching consequences, not just for immigrants and their families, but also for the U.S. immigration system as a whole. If the Supreme Court rules against the government, it could potentially result in a major overhaul of immigration procedures and a significant increase in the number of cases pending in immigration courts, further congesting an already overwhelmed system.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

