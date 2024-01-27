Bianca Belair Eyes Revenge and WrestleMania Showdown

Professional wrestler Bianca Belair has her sights set firmly on revenge against her arch-rival IYO SKY. The feud, which has been brewing for two years, took a dramatic turn when SKY, in a shock move, cashed in on Belair's title that she had held for a mere 60 seconds. This surprise action has only fueled Belair's determination to reclaim her title and settle the score once and for all.

Bianca Belair's WrestleMania Ambitions

Alongside her rivalry with SKY, Belair has voiced her interest in a showdown with fellow professional wrestler Rhea Ripley at the ultimate wrestling event, WrestleMania. The possibility of such a clash has been further emphasized by their shared appearance on the cover of the popular 2K video game.

Belair has even contemplated the potential of joining forces with the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley to counter Ripley's group, Judgment Day, should a confrontation at WrestleMania become a reality.

Belair's Upcoming Rumble Match

Before her potential WrestleMania face-off with Ripley, Belair is scheduled to compete in the women's Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024. This highly anticipated event is set to be broadcast live on Peacock, offering fans worldwide the chance to witness the thrilling action.