B&H Photo Announces Massive Discounts on Apple Computers at CES 2024

As the sun set on the final day of CES 2024, leading tech retailer B&H Photo unveiled a series of substantial discounts on a selection of Apple computers, giving tech enthusiasts and Apple aficionados worldwide a reason to celebrate. The promotion, which offers savings of up to $1,700, primarily targets various models of the MacBook Pro, but also includes significant price cuts on the 24-inch iMac and the 13-inch MacBook Air.

MacBook Pro Deals Steal the Spotlight

The star of the show is undoubtedly the MacBook Pro, with the 14-inch and 16-inch models being offered at prices that will make any tech enthusiast’s heart flutter. The 14-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the M1 Max chip, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage, has seen a whopping reduction of $1,400. The larger 16-inch variant, with similar specs but boasting 4TB of SSD storage, is now available at a jaw-dropping $1,700 discount.

Discounts Across the Board

The popular 13-inch MacBook Air, a favorite among students, has also been reduced by $150 just in time for the upcoming spring semester. The newly refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro, now with the M3 chipsets, has similarly seen a $150 price reduction. But the discounts don’t stop there. The 24-inch iMac, boasting the M1 chip, 16GB of unified RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, has received a significant $300 price cut, making it an even more attractive proposition for those looking for a powerful, all-in-one desktop solution.

More Than Just Macs

In addition to the discounts on Apple computers, B&H Photo also announced other notable promotions, including deals on H&R Block Deluxe State 2023 and discounts on various Apple-related gear honoring CES 2024. These deals further underscore the retailer’s commitment to providing customers with the best possible value during this renowned tech event.