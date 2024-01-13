en English
Business

B&H Photo Announces Massive Discounts on Apple Computers at CES 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
B&H Photo Announces Massive Discounts on Apple Computers at CES 2024

As the sun set on the final day of CES 2024, leading tech retailer B&H Photo unveiled a series of substantial discounts on a selection of Apple computers, giving tech enthusiasts and Apple aficionados worldwide a reason to celebrate. The promotion, which offers savings of up to $1,700, primarily targets various models of the MacBook Pro, but also includes significant price cuts on the 24-inch iMac and the 13-inch MacBook Air.

MacBook Pro Deals Steal the Spotlight

The star of the show is undoubtedly the MacBook Pro, with the 14-inch and 16-inch models being offered at prices that will make any tech enthusiast’s heart flutter. The 14-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the M1 Max chip, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage, has seen a whopping reduction of $1,400. The larger 16-inch variant, with similar specs but boasting 4TB of SSD storage, is now available at a jaw-dropping $1,700 discount.

Discounts Across the Board

The popular 13-inch MacBook Air, a favorite among students, has also been reduced by $150 just in time for the upcoming spring semester. The newly refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro, now with the M3 chipsets, has similarly seen a $150 price reduction. But the discounts don’t stop there. The 24-inch iMac, boasting the M1 chip, 16GB of unified RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, has received a significant $300 price cut, making it an even more attractive proposition for those looking for a powerful, all-in-one desktop solution.

More Than Just Macs

In addition to the discounts on Apple computers, B&H Photo also announced other notable promotions, including deals on H&R Block Deluxe State 2023 and discounts on various Apple-related gear honoring CES 2024. These deals further underscore the retailer’s commitment to providing customers with the best possible value during this renowned tech event.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

